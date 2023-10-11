The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Linda Laughlin as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for her contributions to the Nurse Practitioner Field

News provided by

The Inner Circle

11 Oct, 2023, 15:15 ET

LACASSAS, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Linda Laughlin is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for her contributions to the Nurse Practitioner Field.

Dr. Laughlin attended Middle Tennessee State University where she earned an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1982. She then completed a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree at The University of Alabama in Huntsville. She also has certification as an Adult Nurse Practitioner at the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

With more than 26 years in the field, Dr. Laughlin is the director of occupational health and a nurse practitioner with the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System where she manages more than 500 employees, as well as charged with overseeing COVID-19 care; flu campaign management; and vaccine administration. She was a nurse practitioner in the U.S. Army and advanced to the rank of a lieutenant. The doctor asserts that her continued success and longevity in the healthcare field are highlights of her career.

A multi-faceted professional, Dr. Laughlin has been an actress since 2014; authored "Raising Influence Acceptance in Long-Term Care"; and established a non-profit community theater company. She notes that the unwavering support of her family in conjunction with her upfront and straightforward approach to her practice has spurred her successful career. Looking to the future, the doctor plans to continue her thriving nursing career; contributing to the community; and is considering teaching at a local university upon her retirement.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, J. Carl Haggerty as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Brand Strategy Conservancy

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, J. Carl Haggerty is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Brand ...
The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Timothy L. Smith as an Inner Circle Platinum Member for his contributions to the field of Nurse Anesthesiology

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Timothy L. Smith as an Inner Circle Platinum Member for his contributions to the field of Nurse Anesthesiology

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Timothy L. Smith is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Platinum Member for his contributions to the field...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.