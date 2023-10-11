The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Linda Laughlin as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for her contributions to the Nurse Practitioner Field

LACASSAS, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Linda Laughlin is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional for her contributions to the Nurse Practitioner Field.

Dr. Laughlin attended Middle Tennessee State University where she earned an Associate Degree in Nursing in 1982. She then completed a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree at The University of Alabama in Huntsville. She also has certification as an Adult Nurse Practitioner at the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

With more than 26 years in the field, Dr. Laughlin is the director of occupational health and a nurse practitioner with the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System where she manages more than 500 employees, as well as charged with overseeing COVID-19 care; flu campaign management; and vaccine administration. She was a nurse practitioner in the U.S. Army and advanced to the rank of a lieutenant. The doctor asserts that her continued success and longevity in the healthcare field are highlights of her career.

A multi-faceted professional, Dr. Laughlin has been an actress since 2014; authored "Raising Influence Acceptance in Long-Term Care"; and established a non-profit community theater company. She notes that the unwavering support of her family in conjunction with her upfront and straightforward approach to her practice has spurred her successful career. Looking to the future, the doctor plans to continue her thriving nursing career; contributing to the community; and is considering teaching at a local university upon her retirement.

