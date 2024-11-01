The Inner Circle acknowledges, Luke Homen as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence 2024-2025

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Luke Homen is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence 2024-2025 for his contributions in Consumer Bankruptcy Law.

Luke Homen, a prominent bankruptcy attorney and president of Convenient Bankruptcy by Luke Homen Law PLLC, is dedicated to helping individuals achieve financial freedom through personalized solutions. Based in Oklahoma City, Convenient Bankruptcy has become a trusted name, assisting over 400 individuals annually with debt relief.

Luke Homen

With a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from the University of California at Davis and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific, Mr. Homen brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his practice. He is committed to providing exceptional legal services to his clients, specializing in consumer bankruptcy law.

Mr. Homen is a member of prestigious organizations such as the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys, the National Association of Bankruptcy Trustees, and the Oklahoma State Bar Association. He also holds positions on various committees within the legal community, first with the Bench and Bar Committee of the Oklahoma State Bar Association and now with the Rules Committee of the Western District of Oklahoma Bankruptcy Court.

Throughout his career, Mr. Homen has achieved numerous accolades and recognitions, including being appointed by the U.S. Trustee Program as a Chapter 7 panel trustee in 2023. He was voted Best Bankruptcy Attorney in Oklahoma with a Reader's Choice Award in the Oklahoman in 2020 and listed among the Top Bankruptcy Attorneys in 405 Magazine in 2023. His firm, Luke Homen Law PLLC, has received over 150 positive Google reviews over the past five years.

Looking ahead, Mr. Homen is committed to continued growth and success, providing exceptional legal services to individuals seeking debt relief.

