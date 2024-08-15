The Inner Circle acknowledges, Margaret Kuznicki as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

CANTON, Mich., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Margaret Kuznicki, OD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Elevating Vision Care.

Dr. Margaret Kuznicki, a renowned optometrist dedicated to delivering exceptional eye care services, is making significant strides in the field of optometry at Henry Ford OptimEyes.

She specializes in providing comprehensive eye care services, offering expert examinations, eyewear solutions, and contact lenses to her patients, ensuring optimal vision health for the local community.

With a particular emphasis on diabetic eye care, Dr. Kuznicki brings a wealth of expertise in optometry to her practice. She holds a Bachelor of Science in biology and a Doctor of Optometry (OD) degree from Ferris State University, underscoring her commitment to excellence in eye care.

As a Diplomate of the American Board of Optometry (ABO), Dr. Kuznicki maintains the highest standards of optometric practice, ensuring the utmost quality of care for her patients.

Aligned with the esteemed Henry Ford Health organization, Dr. Kuznicki actively engages in community outreach, volunteering for various activities and serving as an active member of St. Kenneth's Catholic Church.

Since joining Henry Ford OptimEyes in April 2000, Dr. Kuznicki has played a pivotal role in delivering outstanding eye care services across different locations, earning the trust and respect of her patients.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Dr. Kuznicki cherishes spending quality time with her husband and beautiful twin girls. She expresses gratitude for the unwavering support of her family, including her mother, Mrs. Christine Iwanski.

Guided by her faith and fueled by her family's encouragement, Dr. Kuznicki remains steadfast in her commitment to providing compassionate and personalized eye care to every patient she serves.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle