The Inner Circle acknowledges Marjorie Lora Myers, Ed.D. as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Marjorie Lora Myers, Ed.D. is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Advocacy in Bilingual and Multicultural Education.

Marjorie Lora Myers, Ed.D

Marjorie Lora Myers, Ed.D., has devoted her career to advancing equitable education through bilingual and multicultural learning environments. An accomplished education professional, she is widely recognized for her dedication to supporting diverse student populations and advocating for inclusive academic opportunities. Currently she is serving as the President of the Board of Directors for Edu-Futuro (Edu-Futuro.org) where first in family high school students interested in attending college are supported and mentored as they navigate the complicated path to higher education in the USA. She has served on the Edu-Futuro Board of Directors since 2019 after the Key School PTA founded a scholarship in her name for students who have worked hard to get into college and who have maintained their heritage languages while learning English. As one can imagine, donations to the Dr. Marjorie L. Myers Scholarship are always welcome.

Dr. Myers has demonstrated deep expertise in bilingual education, writing, multicultural education, and student advocacy. Her work reflects a strong commitment to ensuring that students from all backgrounds have access to meaningful and empowering educational experiences.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Florida, followed by a Master of Arts from George Mason University and a Doctor of Education from George Washington University. Her academic background has supported a lifelong mission centered on equity, representation, and educational access.

Throughout her career, Dr. Myers has advocated for immigrant children across the United States, working to ensure access to quality education and culturally responsive support systems. Her professional affiliations include the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD), Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL), National Association of Bilingual Education (NABE), and the Arlington Supervisors Association (ASA).

Recently named Champion of Bilingual Education and spotlighted at the Arlington Historical Museum under the Arlington Historical Society for promoting bilingual education in the USA. Entry is part of a permanent exhibit about the history of public education in Arlington, Virginia and the language programs offered by Arlington Public Schools. Dr. Marjorie L. Myers is highlighted as a key figure in bilingual education for APS.

In addition to her professional contributions, she is a supporter of the Dr. Marjorie L. Myers Scholarship Fund, reinforcing her commitment to uplifting future generations of learners. Outside of her work, she enjoys travel and the great outdoors.

This recognition is dedicated in loving memory of her parents, Air Force fighter pilot, Colonel (Ret.) Duncan Clark Myers and WWII Red Cross Clubmobiler, Dorothy Virginia Love Myers, whose influence helped shape her values and lifelong dedication to education. Due to her father's being stationed outside of Madrid when she was in elementary school and their decision to enroll her and her siblings in a local Spanish only school walking distance from their home in Madrid, all four Myers children are bilingual. Looking ahead, Dr. Myers remains committed to continuing her meaningful impact in the field.

Guided by the belief that every child deserves access to education, she continues to champion inclusive learning and student advocacy.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle