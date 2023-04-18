The Inner Circle Acknowledges Mark D. Bergsten as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Field of Osteopathic Medicine

SUFFOLK, Va., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mark D. Bergsten is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Field of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Bergsten began his educational journey at Colby College where he earned a Bachelor's degree. He continued at the University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and then completed residency at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Mark D. Bergsten

Also known as a physiatrist, Dr. Bergsten practices in Norfolk VA and is a medical doctor specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation. He asserts that he focuses on a patient's ability to function and can treat multiple conditions that affect the brain, nerves, spine, bones, muscles joints, ligaments and tendons. A testament to his exceptional education and leadership, he often leads a team of physical therapists, occupational therapists, and physicians for a patient's treatment or prevention plan. The doctor adds that a physiatrist can diagnose and treat pain that is a result of injury disease or a disabling condition.

Dedicated to providing the most recent advancements in his field, the doctor is associated with many organizations, such as the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AAPMR). Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Bergsten supports multiple children's charities. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with family and watching movies.

Dr. Bergsten would like to dedicate this honor to his mentor, Dr. Beverly Roberts-Atwater; his dear wife, Suzanne; and his parents, Virginia and C. Fred Bergsten, and thanks them for their love and support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle