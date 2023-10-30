The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mark Plunkett as a Distinguished Medical Professional for his contributions to the field of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery

PEORIA, Ill., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mark Plunkett is acknowledged as a Distinguished Medical Professional for his contributions to the field of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery.

Mark D. Plunkett

Dr. Plunkett began his higher education journey at Duke University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He then attended the University of North Carolina and earned a Medical Doctor degree; completed a residency in general and cardiothoracic surgery at Duke University, a nine-year program; and a fellowship in pediatric and congenital heart surgery at UCLA Medical Center/ Mattel Children's Hospital.

Board certified by the ABTS in cardiothoracic surgery and congenital heart surgery, Dr. Plunkett specializes in treating fetuses; infants; children; and adolescents with cardiovascular or cardiac abnormalities. He is experienced in both inpatient and outpatient settings and notes that the vast conditions attended to by pediatric cardiac surgeons includes congenital heart defects; heart muscle disorders; and congenital vascular malformations.

With more than 5,000 procedures successfully completed, Dr. Plunkett performs open heart surgery on infants and young children to correct congenital heart defects and explained that these conditions are diagnosed during pre-natal care and surgeries are typically performed in the first few weeks of life. The doctor has worked at the Children's Hospital of Illinois for 9 years and has worked in the field for more than 37 years. Dedicated to keeping abreast of the latest state-of-the-art procedures and treatments, Dr. Plunkett is associated with AMA; Society of Thoracic Surgery; Congenital Heart Surgeons Society; American Association of Thoracic Surgeons; Southern Thoracic Surgical Association; and the American College of Surgeons.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Plunkett is a member of the Board of Directors for CASA 10th District Circuit Court in Peoria; Board of Directors for Family House, which provides housing to families of patients that travel distance for the doctor's services; American Heart Association; Board of Directors for Camp del Corazon for children with heart defects; and has participated in 10 mission trips to Honduras and Peru with Hearts with Hope.

For more information, visit www.childrenshospitalofillinois.org

SOURCE The Inner Circle