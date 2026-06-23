The Inner Circle acknowledges Martha Maria Mendez-Baldwin, PHD as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Martha Maria Mendez-Baldwin, PHD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her contributions to Applied Developmental Psychology and Education.

Martha Maria Mendez-Baldwin, PHD

Martha Maria Mendez-Baldwin, PhD, has built a respected career in applied developmental psychology and higher education, distinguished by her commitment to integrating research, leadership development, and experiential learning. As an applied developmental psychologist, licensed in NY State, she combines academic scholarship with evidence based clinical approaches that support personal and professional growth across diverse populations.

Dr. Mendez-Baldwin specializes in higher education leadership, parenting interventions, bully prevention, developmental assessment, child and adolescent counseling, and equine assisted therapy, blending traditional psychological frameworks with innovative evidence based clinical interventions. Her work reflects a deep dedication to academia, mentorship of future clinicians, and applied therapeutic interactions with youth and families.

She earned a bachelor of science in psychology from Manhattan University in 1990, followed by a master of arts in 1992 and a doctor of philosophy in 2001 from Fordham University. Over the course of her career, she has contributed to academic research, classroom teaching, and applied psychological practice, producing several peer reviewed publications focused on parenting, bullying, and developmental psychology.

Dr. Mendez-Baldwin maintains active affiliations with the American Psychological Association the Eastern Psychological Association, PSI CHI, and SIGMA XI underscoring her continued engagement with the broader psychological community. Her professional excellence has been recognized with the 2024 Top Doc Award as a leading psychologist in Westchester County, as well as a 2024 Excellence in Teaching Award from Manhattan University.

Outside of her professional work, she enjoys family time, reading, service to the community, cooking, travel, and the equestrian sport reflecting her passion for experiential learning both personally and professionally. Looking ahead, Dr. Mendez-Baldwin remains committed to advancing psychology, education, and equine assisted therapeutic practices, guided by a philosophy centered on integrating research, clinical practice, leadership, mentorship, and service to the community.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle