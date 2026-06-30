The Inner Circle acknowledges Mary Carter Robinson, DDS as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mary Carter Robinson, DDS is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Advancing Patient-Centered Care in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. With a strong commitment to bringing compassion, innovation, and exceptional skill to each patient she treats, Dr. Robinson has become a trusted figure among colleagues and patients of all ages.

Mary Carter Robinson, DDS

Dr. Mary Carter Robinson, DDS, is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon well known for her expertise in dental implants, with special focus on immediate or "emergency" dental implant placement, "All-on-X" full arch implant treatments, wisdom teeth removal, sinus lift surgery, bone grafting and reconstruction, general anesthesia, facial cosmetic procedures, and pathology. Dr. Robinson enjoys collaborating with her patients and referrals to offer surgical treatments that minimize downtime. She utilizes up-to-date surgical technology, which includes utilizing computer-generated 3-D implant guidance for both single unit and full-arch cases. Her practice is dedicated to patient comfort and safety, offering in-office intravenous sedation and general anesthesia, as well as hospital-based treatment when indicated.

A proud graduate of Xavier University, Dr. Carter Robinson earned her Bachelor of Science in biology, with a minor in chemistry, graduating magna cum laude. She went on to receive her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Meharry Medical College- School of Dentistry, graduating #1 in her class. She then successfully completed her oral and maxillofacial surgery residency at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, acting as chief resident her final year. She has since honed her expertise in the private practice setting.

In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Carter Robinson is the founder and CEO of Aví Scrub Caps, a 'patent- pending' company that manufactures chemical-free, sustainable, silk-lined scrub caps designed for healthcare professionals. This entrepreneurial endeavor further reflects her commitment to wellness and innovation in medical settings.

Her professional affiliations include being a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and a Fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Maryland Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and is an active member of the Mid-Atlantic Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, WOW and the Greater Washington Academy of Women Dentists. Dr. Carter Robinson also enjoys mentoring students and continues to participate in the University of Maryland's "Intern for a Day" program. She has been voted "Top Doc" by her colleagues in many local and regional publications for the past several consecutive years, speaking to her skill, dedication and contributions to healthcare.

Dr. Carter Robinson credits her success to her strong support system, especially her parents and her extended family of medical professionals who heavily inspired her journey into the field. Her husband and their three children continue to breathe inspiration and balance into her work daily.

With a passion for patient care and a deep-rooted sense of purpose, Dr. Carter Robinson continues to elevate standards in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery while leading with compassion, innovation, and integrity.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle