The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mary Ellen Luchetti, MD as a Top Pinnacle Platinum Member for her contributions to the Field of Dermatologist

Dr. Luchetti earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Summa Cum Laude, at King's College. She received a Doctorate of Medicine at Temple University School of Medicine and completed a Pediatric Internship and Residency at the University of Connecticut. She then finished her Dermatology Residency at the University of Buffalo.

Dr. Luchetti is considered an expert in general adult and pediatric dermatology, surgical dermatology, and cosmetic dermatology. She received board certification in Dermatology in 1992 and has been recertified every 10 years. She has recently been certified in Integrative Dermatology. The doctor was chosen as Top Dermatologist in the US World Health and News and has worked extensively nationwide in Dermatology. She also taught at the University of New Mexico in the Department of Dermatology and is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology.

According to Dr. Luchetti, her new practice opened in December of 2022 at 3277 East Louise Dr., ST 360, Meridian, ID 83642. Dr. Luchetti asserts that she remains active and aware of developments in her field, and is constantly learning new procedures. The doctor ensures that she stays on top of new developments in her field and is always learning procedures.

In her spare time, Dr. Luchetti enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as the arts, music, travel, and fitness. She wishes to honor the loving memory of her parents and her mentor, Dr. Paul Rose, with this recognition.

