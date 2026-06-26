The Inner Circle acknowledges Mary Jo Iozzio, PHD, STL, as a Pinnacle Professional member

WEST ROXBURY, Mass., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mary Jo Iozzio, PHD, STL, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her contributions to Moral Theology and Higher Education.

Mary Jo Iozzio, PHD, STL

Mary Jo Iozzio has established a distinguished career in theology and higher education, contributing extensively to the fields of moral theology/Christian ethics, biblical studies, and disability theology. Through her work in teaching, research, and academic scholarship, she provides thought leadership and educational guidance within theological and academic communities across the nation.

Dr. Iozzio is widely recognized for her expertise in moral theology and ethics, helping students and scholars engage with complex ethical questions through a faith informed and academically rigorous approach. Her work emphasizes the importance of ethical reflection, theological understanding, and the application of moral principles to contemporary societal issues.

Her academic journey reflects a deep commitment to theological scholarship. Dr. Iozzio earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Moral Theology from Fordham University in 1994, following a Master's degree in Moral Theology from Fordham University in 1982 and a Master's degree in Biblical Studies from Providence College in 1983. She earned the License in Theology from Boston College in 2019. She began her academic career with a Bachelor's degree in History from Penn State University in 1977.

Dr. Iozzio remains actively engaged in several leading professional organizations, including the American Academy of Religion, the Catholic Theological Society of America, and the Society of Christian Ethics. Through these affiliations, she continues to contribute to scholarly dialogue and the advancement of theological research.

Her work has been recognized with numerous honors, including the Distinguished Worldwide Humanitarian Award in 2026, the Eagle Publication Essay Award in 2025, and recognition among the Top 500 Most Influential Professionals in 2025. She also participated in the Boston College delegation to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at COP26 in 2021, reflecting her engagement with global ethical and environmental issues.

Looking ahead, Dr. Iozzio plans to continue her work as a professor while expanding into consulting within theology, ethics, and academic advisory services. Guided by a philosophy rooted in advancing ethical understanding and meaningful scholarship, she remains committed to contributing to both academic communities and broader societal conversations through education and research.

CONTACT: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle