The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Matthew A. T. Clarke, MD, MBA as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the fields of Occupational and Environmental Medicine

Dr. Clarke attended Albany Medical College in 1996 where he earned a medical degree. He then attended the Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he completed his residency in family medicine in 1999 and also finished a residency in preventive medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in 2008.

The doctor is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) and explained that the ABFM is a non-profit independent medical association of American physicians who practice family medicine and its sub-specialties. Dr. Clarke has worked in private practice in the Forest Hills section of Queens, NY since 2006 and has been in the field since 1999. He explained that family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages and the specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician, like Dr. Clarke, is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

Inspired at a young age to enter the healthcare field because of his ill father, Dr. Clarke asserts that he primarily focuses on patients who are dealing with Workers' Compensation and mentors them on how best to navigate dealing with illness and injuries that keep them from working. The doctor feels his father has been a great influence on his success, always motivating him to achieve his goals.

In addition to his vocation, Dr. Clarke said that he greatly enjoys ministry at his church where he and his wife serve together.

