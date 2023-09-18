The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Michael B. Massey as a Distinguished Attorney in the Law and Legal Services fields.

News provided by

The Inner Circle

18 Sep, 2023, 15:55 ET

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael B. Massey is acknowledged as a Distinguished Attorney in the Law and Legal Services fields.

Mr. Massey pursued higher education at Baylor University in Waco where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. He attended Baylor University Law School where he completed a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree and served as the associate editor of the Baylor Law Review. Mr. Massey was admitted to the State Bar of Texas (1981); the United States District Court; and the Southern District.

Continue Reading
Michael B. Massey
Michael B. Massey

Boasting 40 years of experience in practicing law, Mr. Massey is a founding partner of the Texas-based Craddock Massey law firm. He explained that Craddock Massey combines the competitive results and resources of a large firm with the close, personal client attention that the intimate setting of a small firm engenders. The firm has offices in the major cities of Houston and Austin and provides exceptional legal representation for entrepreneurs, businesses, and corporate entities. The firm's clients include individuals and businesses ranging from small startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Mr. Massey specializes in business law; commercial real estate transactions; and banking and finance which often includes representing lenders and borrowers. He regularly represents owners and developers of retail, industrial, and office projects and notes that his varied client base varies from buyers; sellers; owners; developers; and investors in acquiring, selling, developing, and financing improved and unimproved real estate. He also serves as an adviser to tenants and landlords of commercial properties and represents clients in forming business entities.

Mr. Massey was recognized for his exceptional work with AV a Preeminent Rating by Martindale Hubbell, and was named a Texas Super Lawyer in 2009 and 2010. Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Massey is a member of the Board of Directors of A.D. Players, a longstanding performing arts venue in Houston with a main stage, children's theater, and year-round workshops.

For more information, visit www.craddockmassey.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorial@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE The Inner Circle

