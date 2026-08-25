The Inner Circle acknowledges Michael Ervin Hicks, Jr. as an Inner Circle Lifetime

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael Ervin Hicks, Jr. is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Leadership in Supply Chain and Operations.

Michael Ervin Hicks, Jr. has established a strong career in operations and supply chain leadership within the consumer goods and herbal wellness industry. As a key leader within a top domestic tea company known for its organic herbal products, he plays an integral role in driving operational efficiency, manufacturing coordination, and large scale organizational growth.

Mr. Hicks is recognized for his expertise in supply chain management, transformational leadership, and organizational strategy. His work supports the production and distribution of wellness focused tea blends designed to promote inflammation reduction, digestive health, and overall well being. Through his leadership, he has contributed to aligning cross plant operations and strengthening team performance across complex manufacturing environments.

He earned a Master of Science in Management and Organizational Leadership from the Indiana Institute of Technology in 2008 and holds a Six Sigma Black Belt certification, reflecting his commitment to process improvement and operational excellence.

Throughout his career, Mr. Hicks has led initiatives that support growth within a multimillion dollar organization, focusing on efficiency, scalability, and long term success. His professional background includes leadership roles in both manufacturing and supply chain operations, as well as experience with Carlyle Construction in roofing materials prior to his work in the tea and wellness sector.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Hicks is a former member of 100 Black Men of America and remains committed to personal development and leadership growth. He dedicates his success to the memory of his father, Michael Ervin Hicks Sr., whose influence shaped his values and leadership approach.

In his personal time, he enjoys weightlifting, stock market trading, international travel, and following sports. Looking ahead, Mr. Hicks aspires to advance into a Chief Operating Officer role, continuing to drive operational excellence and transformational growth within organizations.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in transformational leadership and lasting impact, he remains focused on building strong systems, empowering teams, and contributing to sustained organizational success.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle