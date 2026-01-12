The Inner Circle acknowledges, Michael Evans as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MACKAY, Idaho, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael Evans is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Real Estate.

Michael Evans, a dedicated Realtor with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, serves the communities of Ketchum, Twin Falls, Mackay, and Hailey with a commitment to excellence in residential, commercial, and land real estate. Representing buyers, sellers, and investors, Mr. Evans ensures seamless transactions, guiding clients through negotiations and contract execution with precision and care.

Mr. Evans brings a unique perspective to the real estate industry, supported by an academic foundation that includes a Bachelor of Science in Applied Physics and an MBA in Technology Management. His analytical expertise, coupled with his strategic approach, equips clients with valuable insights into market dynamics and investment opportunities.

A veteran of the United States Air Force with five years of service, Mr. Evans applies the discipline and leadership instilled during his military career to his real estate practice. He further honed his leadership abilities as Executive Director at LRED, where he cultivated vital community relationships that continue to enhance his ability to serve his clients today.

Passionate about contributing to the sustainability and growth of the Lost River Valley, Mr. Evans leverages his engineering background and economic development experience to empower clients in making informed decisions. His dedication to both his clients and his community underscores his reputation as a trusted partner in real estate.

Looking ahead, Michael Evans remains focused on achieving continued growth and success while helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals with confidence.

