The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Michael L. Winzenread, MD as Doctor of the Year 2023-2024 for his contributions to the field of Family Medicine

Dr. Winzenread pursued higher education at the University of Oklahoma where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in pre-medical studies and English literature. He then attended the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 1975 where he received his medical degree (M.D.) and completed his internship and residency in Family Medicine. He finished his internship in 1976 and served as a doctor for seven years in the U.S. Navy. The doctor is a Vietnam-era veteran reaching the rank of Lieutenant Commander and served active duty from 1976 until 1978. Dr. Winzenread then returned to the University of Oklahoma Medical School to complete his last two years of residency in Family Medicine.

According to Dr. Winzenread, family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to the comprehensive health care of people of all ages. The specialist is called a Family Physician or a Family Doctor and is often the first person the patient sees when seeking health care services. They examine and treat patients with a wide variety of conditions and refer those with serious illnesses to a specialist or appropriate facility.

With more than 37 years of experience, Dr. Winzenread is in private practice and treats adult patients with various health issues and disorders. He has worked as an expert witness since 1986 in criminal; civil; and Workers' Compensation court cases, both for the plaintiff and defendant sides as well as the Department of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service as a civil surgeon, providing physicals to legal immigrants obtaining green cards and/or citizenship.

The doctor is an active member of the American Medical Association; the Oklahoma State Medical Association; the Oklahoma County Medical Society; and the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians and is also a distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

When not working in Family Medicne, Dr. Winzenread is a professional singer and has performed at Carnegie Hall and other venues around the country. He is a founder and a board member of "Healthy Schools OK", which provides playground equipment as well as medical expertise and dental expertise to the local elementary schools. He also volunteers at the Good Shepherd Free Clinic at the First Baptist Church of Oklahoma City on a monthly basis.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorialteam@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE The Inner Circle