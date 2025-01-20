The Inner Circle acknowledges, Michael M. Beckett as a 2025 Inner Circle Lifetime member

RIDGELAND, Miss., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael M. Beckett is acknowledged as a 2025 Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to the Insurance Industry.

Michael M. Beckett

Michael M. Beckett, a highly respected leader in the insurance industry with over three decades of experience, has been appointed CEO of the Medical Assurance Company of Mississippi (MACM) as of April 2024. Renowned for his integrity, innovative thinking, and commitment to balancing industry demands with client care, Mr. Beckett is poised to steer MACM into its next era of growth and excellence.

MACM, a leading provider of medical malpractice insurance and professional liability solutions, serves healthcare professionals across Mississippi. Under Mr. Beckett's leadership, the company will continue to provide top-tier risk management, claims management, underwriting, and legal support services to physicians and healthcare providers. A cornerstone of his vision is to tell the compelling story of MACM's impact on healthcare while maximizing the company's potential in an ever-changing industry.

Mr. Beckett earned a BA in Management from the College of Charleston in 1992 and an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management in 2005. His educational foundation, coupled with his extensive industry expertise, has established him as a thought leader in medical malpractice insurance. He has contributed numerous articles on professional liability and has served as a panelist at industry conferences, further solidifying his reputation as a voice of authority in the field.

A member of the Medical Professional Liability Association (MPLA), Mr. Beckett is also known for his collaborative work with state legislators on healthcare initiatives that impact Mississippi. Beyond his professional accolades, he is a Hall of Fame basketball player at the College of Charleston, reflecting his dedication to excellence both on and off the court.

Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mr. Beckett is an avid golfer, a passionate reader of Fortune and Forbes, and enjoys spending quality time with his wife Katrina, daughter Jasmine, and son Jerrell. His favorite travel destination, Maui, is a reflection of his balanced approach to life, combining hard work with moments of relaxation and joy.

Looking ahead, Mr. Beckett's goal is clear: to enhance MACM's influence in the healthcare sector by embracing change, fostering creativity, and prioritizing the people who drive the company's success.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle