The Inner Circle acknowledges, Michelle McBride as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

Michelle McBride

Michelle McBride has built a successful and trusted career in residential real estate, defined by her dedication to client satisfaction and her ability to deliver exceptional results. Licensed since 2013, she brings over two decades of experience to her role, blending business acumen with an eye for detail and design.

Michelle's real estate journey began in 2003 with property management, where she developed a strong understanding of operations and client service. She later owned a company that specialized in the cleanup and rehabilitation of bank-owned properties, deepening her expertise in property restoration and value optimization. These experiences provided a strong foundation for her success as a Realtor, particularly in investment properties, where she has worked closely with multiple investors to identify profitable opportunities and manage complex transactions with ease.

Certified in both staging and luxury home marketing, Michelle helps clients present their properties at their best. Her staging expertise allows her to offer personalized recommendations that enhance a home's visual appeal and marketability. Whether representing buyers or sellers, she approaches every transaction with clear communication, professionalism, and a focus on achieving her clients' goals.

Beyond real estate, Michelle is deeply committed to giving back to her community. She was a previous board member of Dayton Children's Hospital Women's Board which led her to join TWIGs (Terrific Women in Giving), an auxiliary group that organizes fundraising events in support of the hospital's mission. She also volunteers with Agape for Youth, preparing comfort bags for children entering foster care to provide encouragement and dignity during times of transition.

Her compassion extends to animal welfare, where she frequently participates in volunteer events and continues to explore opportunities to support animal rescue organizations.

Outside of her professional and volunteer endeavors, Michelle enjoys scuba diving, ocean conservation, fishing, and spending quality time with her husband and family.

With 25 years of experience in the industry, Michelle McBride continues to set the standard for excellence in real estate through her integrity, dedication, and genuine care for her clients and community. Looking ahead, she remains focused on continued growth, success, and making a meaningful impact both professionally and personally.

