The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Miriam Dani, MBA, DDS as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to the field of Dentistry

Miriam Dani

Dr. Dani pursued higher education at the University of Illinois in Champagne-Urbana where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutritional and Biochemical Science. She then attended the University of Illinois in Chicago where she completed a Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree; finished a General Practice Residency program at Rush Presbyterian St. Lukes Medical Center; earned a Certificate Executive MBA at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management; and capped her scholarship by completing all phases of the prestigious post-graduate program at the Dawson Center for Advanced Dental Education.

Implementing a holistic approach to dentistry, Dr. Dani, D.D.S. is a board-certified general dentist raised in Evanston, IL. She explained that a holistic approach to dentistry requires an understanding of each patient's lifestyle; medical history; and dental goals and that this approach results in a positive patient experience and consistently positive outcomes. Dr. Dani noted that often a patient visits the dentist more frequently than his/her primary physician, so she and her team play a key role in caring for and advising for whole-body health.

The doctor is considered an expert in comprehensive dentistry; sleep apnea; full mouth restoration; Invisalign; implants; and general family practice. She is dedicated to providing the latest advancements in her field and is a member of CDS; ADA; AGD; and AADSM.

While reflecting on her career, Dr. Dani considers starting her own practice as a major milestone. Dr. Dani is thankful for the leadership and guidance of her many mentors which include, Dr. Alan Waitley; Dr. Trucia Drummond; and Dr. Mary Hayes. The doctor asserts that she operates a successful practice by implementing her personal philosophy to provide a holistic approach to treating the whole patient.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Dani practices yoga daily and enjoys snowboarding; SUP; mountain biking; snowshoeing; and cooking. A highlight of her personal experiences includes summiting Kilimanjaro three times. An avid mountaineer, Dr. Dani notes that her relationship on the board of the Kilimanjaro Kids.org keeps her returning to Tanzania and combining climbs. The doctor also enjoys spending time in Vermont and hiking big mountains around the world. When considering the future, Dr. Dani plans to teach dental students.

Dr. Dani was honored to be invited to the People to People program for Women In Dentistry to China. She also participated in underserved areas in Lima, Peru with the Corprodeli Foundation to donate to her dental services.

Dr. Dani would like to dedicate this honor to her family and thanks them for their love and support. For more information about her practice, please visit www.kenilworthdentalassociates.com.

