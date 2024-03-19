The Inner Circle acknowledges Mr. Garry Pezzano as a Top Pinnacle Professional

Mr. Pezzano pursued higher education at the College of New Jersey, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology. He then attended Rutgers University, where he received a Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology in 1983, and Rutgers Business School, where he completed an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) in 2017. A lifelong learner, he has earned certificates from the Healthcare Executive Training Program, Harvard University School of Business, Cambridge, MA and Executive Training Program, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA.

With more than 40 years in the field, Mr. Pezzano is an industry leader who is the current President and CEO of LeadingAge PA, a prominent trade association representing over 400 aging service providers throughout Pennsylvania. In this role, Mr. Pezzano advocates for the association's members and works diligently at both the state and Federal levels to influence positive change in delivering quality, affordable, and ethical care for older adults. He oversees a staff of approximately 20 individuals in addition to actively engaging in Governmental Affairs, including lobbying influential politicians for healthcare reform. He most recently served on the transition team of Pennsylvania Governor, Josh Shapiro, is a contributor to the Moving Forward Coalition to improve care in skilled nursing facilities and the Commission for building a Master Plan on Aging in Pennsylvania.

Renowned for his exceptional transformative initiatives and influential leadership, he underscores his strategic mindset and profound healthcare expertise. Mr. Pezzano has enhanced clinical effectiveness across various roles, as he fosters innovation and driving progress during his tenure at Genesis Healthcare. Notably, he has successfully guided organizations towards improved outcomes and operational efficiency through his effective leadership in driving change.

Mr. Pezzano's has earned many recognitions during his career, including the honor of receiving a fellowship from the prestigious National Academy of Practices, a recognition bestowed upon individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and being named to the Power 100 list in Pennsylvania for two consecutive years as well as City and States Power List—The Fifty over 50. Known for his extraordinary leadership capabilities, he has held several leadership positions at the National Association for Long-Term Care; the American Alzheimer's Association Board of Healthcare Providers; and the faculty of the Post-Acute Research Foundation.

Dedicated to providing the latest innovations and fostering relationships, Mr. Pezzano is affiliated with several professional organizations including the National Academy of Practices; the American Alzheimer's Association; the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association; and the International Council on Active Aging.

