The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Nasreen Haroon as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional Artist for her contributions to the field of Fine Arts

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nasreen Haroon is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional Artist for her contributions to the field of Fine Arts.

Ms. Haroon pursued higher education at Saint Joseph's College for Women in Karachi, Pakistan in 1972 where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Philosophy and History. She then relocated to the United States as a design consultant for the Hotel Shangri-La in Santa Monica, CA, a position she held until 1994.

Encouraged by her father, the artist noted that she had a longstanding interest in art and was inspired to take oil painting classes as part of an after-school program at her Catholic Covent school. Ms. Haroon explained that during her career, she has combined her love of art with a desire to make a difference in the lives of others and help to promote acceptance.

Known as a cultural ambassador, the artist is grateful to have had the opportunity to showcase her background as a Muslim-American and her interfaith advocacy work on an international stage. She also served as a cultural envoy to the United Arab Emirates where she taught master classes in Dubai; Abu Dhabi; and Sharjah, and her paintings are on display at the U.S. Embassies in Pakistan; Senegal; the United Arab Emirates; Algeria; Nigeri; and Saudi Arabia.

Recognized for her talent and humanitarian works, Ms. Harron has been the recipient of many honors and accolades, including a 1997 feature in a premier issue of Zarposh International Magazine. She was presented with an award for her planning of Youth Day for the Westside Interfaith Council the following year and, most recently, was presented with the Suzy & Wally Marks, Jr. Trailblazer Award by NewGround.

Looking toward the future, Ms. Haroon plans to continue painting and promoting acceptance through her work with Nasreen Haroon Collection.

