The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Nasreen Haroon as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional Artist for her contributions to the field of Fine Arts

News provided by

The Inner Circle

14 Aug, 2023, 15:20 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nasreen Haroon is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional Artist for her contributions to the field of Fine Arts.              

Ms. Haroon pursued higher education at Saint Joseph's College for Women in Karachi, Pakistan in 1972 where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Philosophy and History. She then relocated to the United States as a design consultant for the Hotel Shangri-La in Santa Monica, CA, a position she held until 1994. 

Encouraged by her father, the artist noted that she had a longstanding interest in art and was inspired to take oil painting classes as part of an after-school program at her Catholic Covent school. Ms. Haroon explained that during her career, she has combined her love of art with a desire to make a difference in the lives of others and help to promote acceptance.

Known as a cultural ambassador, the artist is grateful to have had the opportunity to showcase her background as a Muslim-American and her interfaith advocacy work on an international stage. She also served as a cultural envoy to the United Arab Emirates where she taught master classes in Dubai; Abu Dhabi; and Sharjah, and her paintings are on display at the U.S. Embassies in Pakistan; Senegal; the United Arab Emirates; Algeria; Nigeri; and Saudi Arabia.

Recognized for her talent and humanitarian works, Ms. Harron has been the recipient of many honors and accolades, including a 1997 feature in a premier issue of Zarposh International Magazine. She was presented with an award for her planning of Youth Day for the Westside Interfaith Council the following year and, most recently, was presented with the Suzy & Wally Marks, Jr. Trailblazer Award by NewGround.

Looking toward the future, Ms. Haroon plans to continue painting and promoting acceptance through her work with Nasreen Haroon Collection.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dipesh B. Patel as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional Member for his contributions to Family Medicine

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Jean Kathleen B. Cala, DDS, as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Dentistry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.