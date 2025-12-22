The Inner Circle acknowledges, Neil H. Fishman, CPA, CFE as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Neil H. Fishman, CPA, CFE is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to the Accounting profession.

Neil H. Fishman, CPA, CFE

Neil H. Fishman, CPA, CFE, FCPA, CAMS, is a highly regarded leader in the accounting profession, bringing more than three decades of expertise in tax, finance, and business advisory services. As the owner of Fishman Associates CPAs, he has built a reputation for delivering comprehensive, client-focused solutions designed to meet both individual and corporate financial goals. Since joining his father's firm in 1989, and assuming control in 2001, Mr. Fishman has guided clients with professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Licensed in both New York and Florida, Mr. Fishman's practice offers a wide range of services including tax preparation, accounting, and financial consulting. His extensive background and industry insight have made him a trusted resource for individuals, entrepreneurs, and corporations seeking sound financial management and strategic planning.

A proud graduate of the State University of New York at Oneonta, Mr. Fishman has also been deeply involved in several professional organizations throughout his career. He is a member of the National Conference of CPA Practitioners (NCCPAP), where he currently serves as President of the organization. He previously served as President of NCCPAP from November 2018-October 2020. In addition, he is a member of the New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA), the Florida Institute of CPAs (FICPA), the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), and the Forensic CPA Society (FCPA). As a representative of NCCPAP to the National Public Liaison Office at the Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Fishman contributes to the advancement of transparency and collaboration within the accounting profession. In addition, from 2015 to 2017, he had the honor to serve on the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC), where he was able to focus on issues dealing with identity theft.

Mr. Fishman's exceptional work has earned him national recognition. He was named one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in the Profession by Accounting Today in 2019, 2024 & 2025, underscoring his impact and leadership in shaping the future of accounting. In 2022, NCCPAP named him the recipient of their Gold Award for outstanding service to the organization and the profession. Additionally, in 2025 the International Association Of Top Professionals (IAOTP) presented him with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to the profession.

Outside of his professional achievements, Mr. Fishman values time with his family and enjoys attending the theater, baseball, hockey and golf. He credits his father, Manuel, for his guidance and inspiration, and extends heartfelt gratitude to his wife, Cheryl, for her enduring love and support.

Looking ahead, Mr. Fishman remains dedicated to providing the highest level of service to his clients while continuing to uphold the principles of integrity, diligence, and excellence that have defined his distinguished career.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle