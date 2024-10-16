The Inner Circle acknowledges, Nitin Ajmera as a Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nitin Ajmera is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Transforming Finance with Decades of Expertise.

Nitin Ajmera

Nitin Ajmera, a seasoned financial expert with over three decades of experience in finance, accounting, and process improvement, continues to set new standards in corporate financial services. Currently serving as the Chief Financial Officer at Moore Holdings LLC, Mr. Ajmera is recognized for his adeptness in analyzing financial performance, implementing corrective measures, and forecasting financial behaviors based on external factors.

Mr. Ajmera's extensive career is marked by his commitment to excellence in finance and process harmonization. His role at Moore Holdings LLC involves meticulous review of financials against budgets and trends, ensuring that corrective processes are in place and that the company remains aligned with its financial goals. His expertise extends beyond the corporate realm, as he also contributes to academia as an adjunct faculty member at LeBow College of Business, Drexel University, where he has been shaping future finance professionals since 2018.

Mr. Ajmera's academic journey began at Delhi University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Physics in 1993. He further honed his skills with a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from the Birla Institute of Management Technology in 1995. His quest for knowledge led him to LeBow College of Business, Drexel University, where he obtained a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Management Information Systems in 1997. His professional qualifications are complemented by his certification as a Certified Public Accountant, achieved through the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 2019.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Ajmera has held pivotal roles, including serving as Chief Financial Officer at New TSI Holdings Inc. and leading Town Sports International through a challenging Chapter 11 filing, where his strategic decisions prevented liquidation and preserved jobs and the brand. His leadership roles at Schenker, Janson International, and Malvika Steels Limited further underscore his expertise in financial management and strategic planning.

Affiliated with notable organizations such as the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Financial Executives International, the Financial Executives Networking Group, and Beta Gamma Sigma, Mr. Ajmera remains a prominent figure in the finance community. His career accomplishments reflect his dedication to financial stewardship and process optimization.

Looking ahead, Mr. Ajmera is focused on consolidating his legacy, continuing to excel in executive roles, and embracing new career challenges. He attributes his success to the unwavering support of his parents and mentors, his relentless hard work, and his ability to stay ahead of challenges.

