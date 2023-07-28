The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Patrick Tamim as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Vascular Surgery Field

PANAMA CITY, Fla., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Patrick Tamim is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Vascular Surgery Field.

Dr. Tamim pursued higher education at Southern Methodist University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry. He continued his education at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School where he earned a Medical Degree. He then completed a general surgical residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and Abbington Hospital in Pennsylvania; and a one-year critical care fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He capped his scholarship with a fellowship in vascular surgery at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut to complete his higher education.

Dual board-certified in vascular surgery by the American Board of Surgery and notes that the ABS is an independent, non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, founded for the purpose of certifying surgeons who have met a defined standard of education, training, and knowledge. In the field since 2010, the doctor provides treatment for carotid disease; aortic aneurysm; and peripheral artery disease surgery. He is considered an expert in aortic aneurysm; carotid endarterectomy; deep vein thrombosis; dialysis; access surgery; peripheral vascular diseases; peripheral artery disease; spider vein removal; stroke; and varicose veins.

Dr. Tamim explained that vascular surgery is a surgical subspecialty in which diseases of the vascular system, including the arteries, veins, and lymphatic circulation, are managed by medical therapy; minimally invasive catheter procedures; and surgical reconstruction. Vascular surgeons, like the doctor, also diagnose, treat, and manage conditions in the arteries and veins, also called the blood vessels, and treat a range of health problems, from spider and varicose veins to life-threatening aneurysms, and can help patients manage chronic conditions throughout their lives.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in the vascular surgery field, the doctor is affiliated with Bay Medical Sacred Heart and Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center. He has been the recipient of the Patients Choice Award (2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008); Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2018, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2010); Top 10 Doctors in the State (2014); and On-Time Doctor Award (2018, 2017, 2016) and is associated with the Society for Vascular Surgery and Emerald Coast Medical Association. In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Tamim participates in a lecture series through the Council on Aging at his local hospital and speaks multiple languages, including English, French, and Arabic.

The doctor would like to dedicate this honor to his father, Marwan Tamim, MD, for all his inspiration and also to his mentors, David Drezner, MD; Phillip Allmendinger, MD; and Mary Windels, MD.

