The Inner Circle acknowledges, Paul A. Paetow, MD, FACOG as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

Dr. Paul A. Paetow, MD, FACOG, a highly esteemed obstetrician and gynecologist, continues to make significant strides in women's health with his dedication to comprehensive care and minimally invasive gynecological surgery. His expertise spans a wide range of services, from general gynecology to advanced procedures, catering to women of all ages and varying health needs.

Dr. Paetow's educational background includes an MD from The Ohio State University, where he also completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Wexner Medical Center. His commitment to education and excellence has been recognized through several prestigious awards, including the Outstanding Physician Teaching Award by residents of Johns Hopkins University and the Excellence in Student Teaching Award for three consecutive years (2018, 2019, 2020). He was also honored with the Johns Hopkins University Teacher Attendee Award for the 2023-2024 academic year.

In his current role at Capital Women's Care, which he joined in 2022, Dr. Paetow offers a patient-centered approach to gynecological care. His specialization in minimally invasive procedures and his focus on high-risk obstetrics and multiple gestations highlight his commitment to advancing medical care while ensuring the highest standards of patient safety and comfort.

Dr. Paetow is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (FACOG) and a member of the American Medical Association (AMA). These affiliations underscore his dedication to professional development and his role in shaping the future of women's health.

His career accomplishments are a testament to his excellence in teaching and patient care. The Outstanding Physician Teaching Award by Johns Hopkins University reflects his dedication to educating the next generation of medical professionals, while the Excellence in Student Teaching awards highlight his consistent impact on students and residents.

Dr. Paetow expresses deep gratitude to his family—his wife Samantha and their children—for their unwavering love and support, which has been instrumental in his professional journey and personal life.

Looking ahead, Dr. Paetow is committed to continuing his focus on advanced medical care and minimally invasive procedures. He aims to further contribute to women's health and medical education, ensuring that his patients receive the highest quality care and support.

