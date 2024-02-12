The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Paul V. Sunkavalli as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

MANAHAWKIN, N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Paul V. Sunkavalli is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the field of Pediatrics.               

Dr. Sunkavalli pursued higher education at St. Mary's College where he earned a double major in biology and chemistry after transferring from Baylor University. He received a Doctor of Medicine degree from Spartan Health Sciences University in St. Lucia; completed a Pediatric residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center (Jersey City Program).

Board-certified in Pediatrics, specializes in treating patients up to 23 years of age, particularly those with special needs and complex cases, including autism and spectrum disorders; ADHD; and developmental delays. He notes that he places a strong emphasis on educating the families of these children about their conditions.

The doctor practices in a hospital-based setting in Manahawkin, New Jersey, in partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health and is also affiliated with Southern Ocean Medical Center. When considering his significant achievements, Dr. Sunkavalli believes his success is due to his dedication to following his philosophy which involves fostering a partnership with patients; actively listening to their concerns, questions, and preferences; and ensuring trust and collaboration in healthcare. Looking to the future, the doctor notes that he is actively involved in community service, including volunteering at his local Hindu Temple and community health and welfare activities in conjunction with the Monmouth and Ocean Count American Association of Physicians of Indian Origen (MOCAAPI) . He is also helping to organize a health camp for underserved communities in Nigeria in collaboration with the Nigerian government and has future plans to set up a similar camp in Rwanda.

Dr. Sunkavalli asserts that he is inspired by his entire family, including his father, Dr. Krishna Sunkavalli and his wife Dr. Anupama Sunkavalli. He has been married to his wife for 25 years and they have one child together.

