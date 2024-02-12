The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Pedro P. Ylisastigui, as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Pedro P. Ylisastigui, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to the Medical field.

Dr. Pedro P. Ylisastigui, MD, a highly respected primary care physician in Lehigh Acres, Florida, has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to healthcare. With a focus on preventing, diagnosing, and treating adult diseases, Dr. Ylisastigui and his team offer comprehensive primary care services to patients in the local community.

Dr. Pedro P. Ylisastigui earned his MD from the Higher Institute of Medical Sciences in Havana, Cuba. His commitment to healthcare and medical research has taken him on a diverse journey, including a two-year internship in pediatrics in Ethiopia and advanced clinical pharmacology training at the University of Heidelberg in Germany. His dedication to patient care led him to complete his internal medicine residency at the University of North Dakota in Fargo.

As a primary care physician, Dr. Pedro P. Ylisastigui and his team specialize in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of various adult diseases. They address common health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol levels, providing a vital service to the local community.

In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Pedro P. Ylisastigui serves as a clinical researcher and principal investigator for the Alliance for Specialty Research. Since 2005, he has conducted clinical trials for medicines, contributing to advancements in healthcare.

Dr. Pedro P. Ylisastigui is known for his commitment to the community, offering pro-bono and reduced-rate services for the underinsured and disadvantaged. His dedication to making healthcare accessible to all underscores his compassionate approach to medicine.

Dr. Pedro P. Ylisastigui has received several prestigious honors and awards, including being recognized as a Top Primary Care Physician by Findatopdoc.com in 2023. Moreover, his dedication to excellence in primary care has led to the recognition of his practice as one of the Top 5 Primary Care Practices in the state of Florida by Healthcare Business Review Magazine.

Dr. Ylisastigui expresses gratitude to his family for their support. He also acknowledges the influence of two mentors, Washington Russell, MD, and Charles Fucas, MD, who have played a significant role in shaping his career and commitment to healthcare.

Beyond his medical practice, Dr. Pedro P. Ylisastigui actively engages with the community and demonstrates a commitment to charitable work. His dedication to providing healthcare services to the underprivileged reflects his belief in giving back and ensuring that everyone has access to quality healthcare.

