The Inner Circle acknowledges, Peg Anthony as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

Peg Anthony, a distinguished figure in the field of public sector consulting, has been named among the Top 50 Women Leaders in Maryland for 2023 and 2024 by Women We Admire. This prestigious recognition highlights Peg's influential leadership and significant contributions to organizational improvement and transformation projects within federal agencies.

With over four decades of experience, Peg Anthony has demonstrated a particular passion for supporting the needs of federal agencies dedicated to advancing the nation's defense and public health systems. As the Co-Founder and Executive Vice President at A-G Associates Inc., she has led high-performing, mission-driven teams dedicated to service excellence.

Peg brings a wealth of expertise and experience in organizational consulting, public service transformation, stakeholder engagement, culture transformation, and workforce capacity solutions for behavioral health services at the national, state, and community levels. She holds a Bachelor's degree in political science and government from Baldwin Wallace University, a Master's degree from Indiana University, and a Doctor of Education in higher education administration from The George Washington University.

Among her numerous career accomplishments, Peg leads a team of industry leaders focused on implementation of the National Strategy for Preventing Veteran Suicide. Her dedication to this effort highlights her commitment to serving the needs of our nation's Veterans, Military Members and their Families.

In addition to her professional achievements, Peg Anthony is an active member of various professional associations, including the Association of Training Development, Inspire Women, and Association for Strategic Planning.

Looking towards the future, Peg remains committed to driving continued growth and success in supporting federal agencies in organizational transformation and public service improvement initiatives. Her dedication to service excellence and mission-driven leadership continue to inspire colleagues and peers alike.

