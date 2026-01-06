The Inner Circle acknowledges, Philip Berry honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Philip Berry is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to the Clinton Foundation.

Drawing on extensive expertise in talent management, executive coaching, and human resources, Mr. Berry serves as President of Philip Berry Associates LLC. In this role, he partners with individuals, teams, and organizations to enhance performance and effectiveness through personal branding and rebranding, diversity and inclusion initiatives, talent development, leadership effectiveness, career development and executive coaching. His approach emphasizes elevating individual and organizational potential to positively impact organizational performance. Previously, as Chief Human Resources Officer for the Clinton Foundation, he implemented strategic initiatives that significantly improved organizational effectiveness.

Mr. Berry's distinguished career includes serving as a senior human resources executive with Colgate-Palmolive, where he developed global programs, policies, and training to attract and retain a diverse workforce. He also oversaw human resources operations across Western Europe, Central Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Earlier in his career, he held management positions with the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority, Digital Equipment Corporation, IBM, and Procter & Gamble. In addition to his corporate achievements, he is the author of Being Better Than You Believe: 8 Steps to Ultimate Success, which outlines actions to increase individual, team and organizational effectiveness.

Mr. Berry holds an Associate of Arts in Marketing from Manhattan Community College, a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Queens College, a Master of Science in Behavioral Science, Social Work, and Organizational and Administrative Development from Columbia University, and an MBA in Marketing and Management from Xavier University's Williams College of Business. He has also earned certifications from the New York State Economic Development Council, the International Coaching Federation, the Management Research Group, Blue Ocean Strategy Certification, Myers Briggs Personality Assessments and Hogan Assessments.

Committed to ongoing professional development, he maintains active membership in the Society of Human Resource Management and the African American Human Resources Association. He is also Vice Chair Emeritus of the City University of New York Board of Trustees and Vice Chair of the Board of the Louis Armstrong House Museum.

