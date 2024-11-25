The Inner Circle acknowledges, Phyllis Heffner, MD as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Phyllis Heffner, MD is being acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions in the medical field.

Phyllis Heffner, MD, a distinguished psychiatrist specializing in holistic and integrative mental health strategies, is proud to announce her continued commitment to transforming the field of child and adolescent psychiatry. Operating from her practice, Holistic Child Psychiatry, located at 9520 Berger Rd, Ste 203, Columbia, MD 21046, Dr. Heffner brings over three decades of expertise to her patients.

Dr. Heffner's practice focuses on providing holistic and integrative strategies for both mental and physical health. Her comprehensive approach includes an in-depth evaluation of brain function, behavior, and the psychological, social, and spiritual factors affecting her patients. Her practice frequently addresses conditions such as Autism, Lyme Disease and other Vector-borne infections, Mold and Mycotoxin Illness, and PANS/PANDAS among others. This unique methodology addresses the complete spectrum of well-being, offering tailored solutions to meet each individual's needs.

Her academic credentials include a Bachelor's Degree from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA (1982) and a Doctor of Medicine from Penn State/Hershey College of Medicine (1986). Dr. Heffner is double board certified in General Psychiatry and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and holds additional certifications in Functional Medicine through the Institute for Functional Medicine and Integrative Pediatrics.

Dr. Heffner is a Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, a member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and an Institute of Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner

and is recognized for her extensive experience and dedication to her field. Her career accomplishments span over 30 years, demonstrating a deep commitment to advancing mental health care

Looking ahead, Dr. Heffner aims to continue her practice's growth and success, furthering her impact on holistic child and adult psychiatry. Her vision is to integrate innovative practices into her services, continuing to provide exceptional care and support to her patients.

