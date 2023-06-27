The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Rajiv Tayal MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI, RPVI as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Cardiovascular Disease Field

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Rajiv Tayal MD, MPH, FACC, FSCAI, RPVI is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Cardiovascular Disease Field.

Dr. Tayal pursued higher education at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington in 1996 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree at Roanoke College in Virginia in 2000. He completed a dual degree of Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health Degree program at St. George's University in the West Indies after which he completed his Internship and Residency in Internal Medicine at Seton Hall University School of Health Sciences and St. Michael's Medical Center in Newark, NJ. He continued training with multiple fellowships at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an affiliate of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, in Advanced Heart Failure and Cardiac Transplantation in 2010, Cardiovascular Disease in 2013, followed by Interventional Cardiology in 2014.

Considered an expert in Interventional Cardiology, Dr. Tayal currently serves as the Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and Structural Heart Programs at the not-for-profit Valley Health System, as well as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine for the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. The doctor specializes in the treatment of coronary artery disease; structural heart disease, including valvular and adult congenital heart disease; as well as advanced heart failure. Based in the tri-state area, the doctor serves patients in New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut, as well as those from around the United States. Board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology by the American Board of Internal Medicine and National Board of Physicians and Surgeons. The doctor is also an expert in complex, high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention; placement of mechanical circulatory support; transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR); and is considered one of the international authorities and pioneers of percutaneous axillary access.

Dr. Tayal is also board certified in Nuclear Cardiology by the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology and a registered physician in Vascular Ultrasound Interpretation. The doctor has been licensed in Medicine and Surgery in the State of New Jersey since 2009 and is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC) and a Fellow of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (FSCAI).

A testament to his expertise, Dr. Tayal has been recognized for his work with many recognitions, including being named a Future Leader of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in 2014; a Young Leader in Interventional Cardiology in 2018; and nominated to be a Faculty Member for the Program Development Committee Transcatheter Therapeutics (TCT) from 2019-2021. He was also named an International Course Director for the annual Complex High-Risk Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (CHIP-CTO India) meeting in New Delhi; a Master Faculty Member for the Coronary Artery and Myocardial Protection (CAMP) Program; and has been nominated as a Top Doctor in New Jersey Top Docs since 2020.

Leading the field in research, Dr. Tayal is involved as a Principal Investigator in several ongoing clinical research trials and has authored a plethora of book chapters and peer-reviewed manuscripts. He was named Director of the Structural Heart Disease Program at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA; Director of the Structural Heart Disease Program at JFK Hackensack University Medical Center in Edison, NJ; Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ; and was a member of the Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health Integrated Structural Heart Leadership Program prior to assuming his current role at the Valley Hospital.

Dr. Tayal's peer-reviewed publications include the following:

Declining Trend of Transapical Access for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Patients with Aortic Stenosis. Sohal, S. Mehta, H., Kurpad, K., Mathai, S.V., Tayal, R., Visveswaran, G.K., Wasty, N., Waxman, S., Cohen, M. Journal of Interventional Cardiology, 2022, 1-6.





Comparison of suture-based and collagen-based vascular closure devices for large bore arteriotomies - A meta-analysis of bleeding and vascular outcomes. Sohal, S, Mathai, S V, Nagraj, S., Kurpad, K., Suthar, K., Mehta, H., Kaur, K., Wasty, N., Waxman, S., Cohen, M., Visveswaran, G. K., Tayal, R. J. Cardiovasc. Dev. Dis. 2022, 9, 331.





Percutaneous versus surgical transaxillary access for transcatheter aortic valve replacement: a propensity-matched analysis of the US experience. Chung CJ, Kaneko T, Tayal R, Dahle TG, McCabe JM. EuroIntervention. 2022 Apr 22;17(18):1514-1522.





SCAI Position Statement of Best Practices for Percutaneous Axillary Arterial Access and Training. Seto, A., Estep, J., Tayal, R., Tsai,S., Messenger, J.C., Alraies, M.C., Schneider, D.B., Klein, A.J., Duwayri, Y., McCabe, J.M., Baron, S.J., Vadlamudi, V., Smith , T.D. , Baran, D.A., (2022). Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions, 1(3), 100041.





, T.D. , Baran, D.A., (2022). Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions, 1(3), 100041. Derivation and validation of the bridge to transplantation with left ventricular assist device score for 1 year mortality after heart transplantation. The BTT-LVAD score. Okoh, A.K., Fugar, S., Dodoo, S., Selevany, M., Al-Obaidi, N., Ozturk, E., Tayal, R., Lee , L., Russo, M., Camancho, M., Int J Artif Organs. 2022;45(5):470-477.





, L., Russo, M., Camancho, M., Int J Artif Organs. 2022;45(5):470-477. Acoustic Shock Waves to Modify Calcific Plaques - Intravascular Lithotripsy in the Peripheral Circulation. Galougahi, K.K., Soukas, P.A., Kolski, B., Tayal, R., Parikh, S.A., Armstrong, E.J., Petrossian, G., Kaki, A., Rosenfield, K., Gray, W.A., Ali, Z.A. (2022). Cardiovasc Revasc Med. 2022;37:135-144.





Safety and Efficacy of the Amplatzer Septal Occluder: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Heaton, J.N., Okoh, A.k., Suh, S., Ozturk, E., Salemi, A., Waxman, S., Tayal, R. (2022). Cardiovasc Revasc Med. 2022;37:52-60.





Is the Coverage Area of the Second Generation Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Embolic Protection Devices Too Generous? Khakwani, M., Summit , S., Barvalia, M., Samreen, I., Tayal, R., Waxman, S., Wasty, N. (2022). Journal of the American College of Cardiology 79 (9 Supplement), 687 - 687.





, S., Barvalia, M., Samreen, I., Tayal, R., Waxman, S., Wasty, N. (2022). Journal of the American College of Cardiology 79 (9 Supplement), 687 - 687. Aortic Arch Type in Patients Being Evaluated for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. Wasty, N., Khakwani, M., Tayal, R., Mughal, M., Thawabi, M., Phatak, T., Nazmus Sakib , S.M., Salemi, A., Barvalia, M. (2022). Journal of the American College of Cardiology. 79 (9 Supplement), 669-669.





, S.M., Salemi, A., Barvalia, M. (2022). Journal of the American College of Cardiology. 79 (9 Supplement), 669-669. Declining Trend of Transapical Access for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in Patients with Aortic Stenosis: An Analysis of National Inpatient Sample from 2011-2017. Sohal, S., Mehta, H., Kurpad, K.P., Tayal, R., Visveswaran, G.K., Wasty, N., Waxman, S., Cohen, M. (2022). Journal of the American College of Cardiology. 79 (9 Supplement), 792-792.





Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices: Management and Prevention of Vascular Complications. Sohal, S., & Tayal, R. (2021). Interventional cardiology clinics, 10(2), 269–279.





Drug-eluting Stents Versus Bare-metal Stents for Saphenous Vein Graft Interventions: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Studies with Longer Follow-up. Garg, A., Rout, A., Tayal, R., Sharma, A., Agrawal, S., Kostis, J. B., Cohen, M., Sharma, S., & Wasty, N. (2021). Current problems in cardiology, 46(1), 100405.





Bridged to Heart Transplantation with a Left Ventricular Assist Device. Okoh, A. K., Selevany, M., Heaton, J., Al-Obaidi, N., Vucicevic, D., Tayal, R., Zucker, M. J., Camacho, M., Lee , L. Y., & Russo, M. J. (2021). ASAIO journal (American Society for Artificial Internal Organs : 1992), 67(2), 137–143.





, L. Y., & Russo, M. J. (2021). ASAIO journal (American Society for Artificial Internal Organs : 1992), 67(2), 137–143. Acoustic shock waves to modify calcific plaques - Intravascular lithotripsy in the peripheral circulation. Karimi Galougahi, K., Soukas, P. A., Kolski, B., Tayal, R., Parikh, S. A., Armstrong, E. J., Petrossian, G., Kaki, A., Rosenfield, K., Gray, W. A., & Ali, Z. A. (2021). Cardiovascular revascularization medicine : including molecular interventions, S1553-8389(21)00451-6. Advance online publication.





Intravascular Lithotripsy Enabled Transfemoral Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation via Percutaneous Axillary Access Approach. Tayal, R., Sohal, S., Okoh, A., Wasty, N., Waxman, S., & Salemi, A. (2021). Cardiovascular revascularization medicine : including molecular interventions, 28S, 89–93.





Percutaneous Axillary Access for Placement of Microaxial Ventricular Support Devices: The Axillary Access Registry to Monitor Safety (ARMS). Circulation. McCabe, J. M., Kaki, A. A., Pinto, D. S., Kirtane, A. J., Nicholson, W. J., Grantham, J. A., Wyman, R. M., Moses, J. W., Schreiber, T., Okoh, A. K., Shetty, R., Lotun, K., Lombardi, W., Kapur, N. K., & Tayal, R. (2021). Cardiovascular interventions, 14(1), e009657.





Safety and efficacy of the Amplatzer septal occluder: A systematic review and meta-analysis.

Heaton, J. N., Okoh, A. K., Suh, S., Ozturk, E., Salemi, A., Waxman, S., & Tayal, R. (2021). Cardiovascular revascularization medicine : including molecular interventions, S1553-8389(21)00274-8. Advance online publication.





Trends in Early Discharge and Associated Costs after Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: A National Perspective. Okoh, A. K., Siddiqui, E., Soto, C., Dhaduk, N., Hirji, S., Tayal, R., Chen, C., Lee , L. Y., & Russo, M. J. (2021). Innovations ( Philadelphia, Pa. ), 16(4), 373–378.





, L. Y., & Russo, M. J. (2021). Innovations ( ), 16(4), 373–378. Author's reply: Characteristics, management, and outcomes among admissions for primary cardiac tumors: Results from The National Inpatient Sample. Heaton, J. N., Dhaduk, N., Okoh, A. K., Dang-Ho, K. P., Tayal, R., Salemi, A., & Waxman, S. (2021). Journal of Cardiac Surgery, 10.1111/jocs.16037. Advance online publication.





Change in Renal Function and Its Impact on Survival in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients Bridged to Heart Transplantation with a Left Ventricular Assist Device. Okoh, A. K., Kassotis, J., Shah, A. M., Siddiqui, E., Dhaduk, N., Hirji, S., Gold, J., Mehta, H., Ruberwa, J., Soliman, F., Tayal, R., Russo, M. J., & Lee , L. Y. (2021). ASAIO journal (American Society for Artificial Internal Organs : 1992), 10.1097/MAT.0000000000001384. Advance online publication.





, L. Y. (2021). ASAIO journal (American Society for Artificial Internal Organs : 1992), 10.1097/MAT.0000000000001384. Advance online publication. Dry Field Closure of Large-Bore Access with Iliac Artery Angioplasty Through the Ipsilateral Sheath: The Single-Access Dry-Closure Technique. Lichaa, H., Wollmuth, J., & Tayal, R. (2021). The Journal of invasive cardiology, 33(7), E516–E521.





Outcomes of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation with or without left ventricular unloading devices in patients with non-myocardial infarction cardiogenic shock. K K Kurpad, S S Sohal, H M Mehta, G V Visveswaran, R T Tayal, N W Wasty, M C Cohen, S W Waxman. European Heart Journal, Volume 42, Issue Supplement_1, October 2021 , ehab724.1057.





, ehab724.1057. Comparison of suture-based and collagen-based vascular closure devices for large bore arteriotomies- an updated meta-analysis of bleeding and vascular complications. S S Sohal, K K Kurpad, K K Kaur, N W Wasty, R T Tayal, European Heart Journal, Volume 42, Issue Supplement_1, October 2021 , ehab724.1646.





, ehab724.1646. Intravascular lithotripsy enabled transfemoral transcatheter aortic valve implantation via percutaneous axillary access approach. Tayal R, Sohal S, Okoh A, Wasty N, Waxman S, Salemi A. Cardiovasc Revasc Med. 2020 Dec 17:S1553-8389(20)30804-6. doi: 10.1016/j.carrev.2020.12.018.





Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices: Management and Prevention of Vascular Complications. Sohal S, Tayal R.. Interv Cardiol Clin. 2021 Apr;10(2):269-279. doi: 10.1016/j.iccl.2020.12.008. PMID: 33745675.





Percutaneous Axillary Access for Placement of Microaxial Ventricular Support Devices: The Axillary Access Registry to Monitor Safety (ARMS). McCabe JM, Kaki AA, Pinto DS, Kirtane AJ, Nicholson WJ, Grantham JA, Wyman RM, Moses JW, Schreiber T, Okoh AK, Shetty R, Lotun K, Lombardi W, Kapur NK, Tayal R. Circ Cardiovasc Interv. 2020 Dec doi: 10.1161/CIRCINTERVENTIONS.120.009657.





Change in Renal Function and Survival in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients Bridged to Heart Transplant with a Left Ventricular Support Device. A Okoh, R Tayal et al., ASAIO-20411R2. Accepted for publication Dec 2020 .





. Trends in Early Discharge and Associated Costs after Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: A National Perspective. A. Okoh, E. Siddiqui, C. Soto, N. Dhaduk, S. Hirji, R. Tayal, C. Chen, L. Lee , M. Russo. Innovations-INV-20-0211. Accepted for publication, Dec 2020 .





, M. Russo. Innovations-INV-20-0211. Accepted for publication, . Percutaneous large-bore axillary access is a safe alternative to surgical approach: A systematic review. Southmayd G, Hoque A, Kaki A, Tayal R, Rab ST. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2020 Sep 14. doi: 10.1002/ccd.29273.





Dry Field Closure of Large Bore Access with Simultaneous Iliac Artery Angioplasty Through the Ipsilateral Sheath: The Single Access Dry Closure Technique. H. Lichaa, J. Wollmuth, R. Tayal. Journal Inv Cardiol 2000601. Accepted for publication Nov 2020 .





. Adverse Events After Left Atrial Appendage Closure: Lessons Learned From the Manufacturer and User Facility Device Experience (MAUDE) Database. Heaton J, Okoh A, Sossou C, Singh S, Sandhu M, Chakrabarti R, Rao R, Waxman S, Tayal R, Wasty N. J Invas Cardiol. 2020 August; 32(8):E216-E218.





Efficacy of Manual Hemostasis for Percutaneous Axillary Artery Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Removal. Tayal R, DiVita M, Sossou C, Okoh A, Stelling K, McCabe J, Kaki, A, Wasty N, Baran D. J Inter Cardiol. 2020 July. doi.org/10.1155/2020/8375878





Outcomes of Obese Patients Bridged to Heart Transplantation with a Left Ventricular Assist Device. Okoh A, Selevany M, Heaton J, Al-Obaidi, Vucicevic D, Tayal R, Zucker M, Camacho M, Lee L, Russo M. ASAIO J. 2020;10.doi:1097/





L, Russo M. ASAIO J. 2020;10.doi:1097/ Deploying Mechanical Circulatory Support via the Axillary Artery in Cardiogenic Shock and High Risk Percutaneous Coronary Intervention. Kajy M, Laktineh A, Blank N, Tayal R, Tanveer S, Mohamad T, Elder M, Schreiber T, Kaki A. Am J Cardiol. 2020 Aug 1 ;128127-133. Doi:10.1016/j.amjcard.2020.04.039. Epub 2020 May 19.





;128127-133. Doi:10.1016/j.amjcard.2020.04.039. Epub 2020 May 19. Deployment of Acute Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices via the Axillary Artery. Tayal R, Hirst CS, Garg A, Kapur NK. Expert Rev Cardiovasc Ther. 2019 May; 17(5):353-360. Doi: 10.1080/14779072.2019.16067.





Percutaneous Transaxillary Approach for Peripheral Endovascular Interventions. Thawabi M, Tayal R, Hawatmeh A, Cohen M, Wasty N. Catheter Cardiovasc Inter. 2019 May 27. doi: 10.1002/ccd.28333.





Counterintuitively Crossing a Critically Stenosed Aortic Valve is a Diastolic Phenomenon. Hawatmeh A, Thawabi M, Asif N, Kakwani Z, Sethi N, Nawaz Y, Tayal R, Cohen M, Wasty N. J Invasive Cardiol. 2019 Apr; 31(4): E67-E68.





A Novel Approach to Aortoiliac Bifurcation Stenting Using a Single Balloon-Expandable Stent. Alomar M, Tayal R, Amponsah M, Cohen M, Wasty N. J Invasive Cardiol. 2019 Jan, 31(1):E8.





Drug-eluting Stents Versus Bare-metal Stents for Saphenous Vein Graft Interventions: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Studies with Longer Follow-up. Garg A, Rout A, Tayal R, Sharma A, Agrawal S, Kostis JB, Cohen M, Sharma S, Wasty N. Curr Prob Cardiol. 2019 Jan 8 . Pii: SO146-2806 (18)30220-2. Doi: 10.1016/j.cpcardiol.2018.12.002.





. Pii: SO146-2806 (18)30220-2. Doi: 10.1016/j.cpcardiol.2018.12.002. Takeoff orientation of the major aortic arch branches irrespective of arch type: Ramifications for brachiocephalic interventions including carotid stenting. Tayal R, Khakwani MZ, Lesar B, Sinclair M, Emporelli A, Spektor V, Cohen M, Wasty N. SAGE Open Med. 2018 May doi: 10.1177/2050312118776717.





A Novel Approach to Aortoiliac Bifurcation Stenting Using a Single Balloon-Expandable Stent. Alomar M, Tayal R, Amponsah M, Cohen M, Wasty N. J Invasive Cardiol. 2019 Jan;31(1):E8.





Suggested Bony Landmarks for Safe Axillary Artery Access: Ramifications for Impella and TAVR in Patients with Hostile Aortoiliac Segments. M. Thawabi, N. Sethi, S. Eltawansy, R. Tayal, M. Cohen, N. Wasty. J Invasive Cardiol. 2018 Mar; 30(3): 115-118.





Caliber and Fitness of the Axillary Artery as a Conduit for Large-Bore Cardiovascular Procedures. Arnett DM, Lee JC, Harms MA, Kearney KE, Ramos M, Smith BM, Anderson EC, Tayal R, McCabe JM. Catheter Cardiovasc Interv. 2018 Jan 1 ;91(1): 150-156. Doi 10.1002/ccd.27416.





;91(1): 150-156. Doi 10.1002/ccd.27416. Impact of Tricuspid Valve Regurgitation on Early Outcomes after Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. M. Barvalia, R. Tayal, M. Cohen, M. Amor, L. Tcharanaia, C. Chen, B. Haik, M. Russo J Heart Valve Dis. 2017 Jul; 26(4):380-385.





Percutaneous Transaxillary Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. R. Tayal, A. Hawatmeh, M. Thawabi, N. Wasty, B. Haik, M. Russo. J Invasive Cardiol. 2017 Jun; 29(6):E72-E73.





Safety and Efficacy of a Novel "Hybrid Closure" Technique in Large Bore Arteriotomies. Amponsah MK, Tayal R, Kakwani Z, Sinclair M, Wasty N. Int J Angiol. 2017 Jun; 26(2): 116-120. Doi: 10.1055/s-0037-1598252.





Ubiquitous Nature of Distal Athero/Thromboembolic Events during Lower Extremity Atherectomy Procedures Involving the Superficial Femoral Artery. N. Wasty, M. Kkakwani, S. Kotev, C. Boiangiu, O. Hasan, M. Anna, R. Tayal, K. Kaid, G. Baker, M. Cohen. Int J Angiol. 2016 Dec; 25(4):252-257. DOI http:..dx.doi.org/10.1055/s-0036-1587694.





Totally Percutaneous Insertion and Removal of Impella Device using Axillary Artery in the Setting of Advanced Peripheral Artery Disease. Tayal R, Barvalia M, Rana Z, LeSar B, Ifthikar H, Kotev S, Cohen, M, Wasty, N. J Invasive Cardiol. 2016 Sept; 28(9):374-80.





Determinants of Type II and Type III Aortic Arch in Humans. R. Tayal, M. Barvalia, K. Azim, A. Seliem, A. Weinberg, A. Emporelli, H. Iftikhar, M. Cohen, N. Wasty. J Cardiol Current Res. June 3, 2016 . Doi: 10.15406/jccr.2016.06.00191





. Doi: 10.15406/jccr.2016.06.00191 CT Angiography Analysis of Axillary Artery Diameter Vs. Common Femoral Artery Diameter: Implications for Axillary Approach for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) in Patients With Hostile Aorto-Iliac Segment and Advanced Lung Disease. Rajiv Tayal , Humayun Iftikhar , Benjamin LeSar , Rahul Patel , Naveen Tyagi , Marc Cohen and Najam Wasty . Int J Vasc Med. 2016 :3610705.





, , , , , and . Int J Vasc Med. 2016 :3610705. Percutaneous Treatment of Stent-Graft (Viabahn) Thrombosis Employing a Second Stent-Graft (Viabahn in Viabahn). S. Kotev, M. Anna, H. Ifthikar, M. Lim, R.Tayal, M. Cohen, N. Wasty. J Invasive Cardiol 2015; 27(5): E65-67.





Severe Systemic Vasospasm Causing Cardiac Arrest after Cardiac Transplantation. R. Tayal, J. Pieretti, D. Baran. J Heart Lung Transplant. 2013 Oct 15. pii: S1053-2498(13)01435-6. doi: 10.1016/j.healun.2013.09.006.





Chapter 18.2 Common Access Strategies: 2-site vs 1-site Peripheral Access, Short-Term Mechanical Circulatory Support for Cardiogenic Shock. R. Tayal, J. Grewal (2021).





Vascular Access, Management and Closure: Best Practices 2019. Society of Coronary Angiography and Interventions ALL ACCESS eBook Chapter: Dry Closure of the Axillary Artery. R. Tayal, M. Thawabi. http://www.scai.org/vascular-access-and-closure.





Vascular Access, Management and Closure: Best Practices 2019. Society of Coronary Angiography and Interventions ALL ACCESS eBook Chapter: Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL): The New Alternative to Alternative Access. R. Tayal, A. Garg. http://www.scai.org/vascular-access-and-closure.





Learn the Technique: Percutaneous Axillary Access. PM Swamy, R. Tayal, A. Kaki. Cardiac Interventions Today. Oct 2020 , Vol14:5, 56-59.





, Vol14:5, 56-59. Interviews With Five Cardiologists After the Surge. COVID-19 Interview Series. Vetrovec GW, Biondi-Zoccai G, Doshi PM, Kaki A, Savage MP, Tayal R. http://www.acc.org. Aug. 26, 2020 . https://www.acc.org/latest-in-cardiology/articles/2020/08/26/10/07/interviews-with-five-cardiologists-after-the-surge.





. https://www.acc.org/latest-in-cardiology/articles/2020/08/26/10/07/interviews-with-five-cardiologists-after-the-surge. Complex Aortic Transit During CTO PCI. Kalra S, Janzer S, Tayal R, Wang J. https://citoday.com/articles/2019-sept-oct/complex-aortic-transit-during-cto-pci

Dr. Tayal's mentors are Dr. David Baran and Dr. Najam Wasty. He is a supporter of St. Jude's Children's Hospital and would like to dedicate this honor to his parents, Drs. Krishan and Sudesh Tayal, wife, Cristina, and children, Ava (8) and Ryan (5), for their unconditional love and support throughout the years.

