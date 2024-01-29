The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ramon E. Ferrand as a Pinnacle Life Member

News provided by

The Inner Circle

29 Jan, 2024, 13:30 ET

BRENTWOOD, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ramon E. Ferrand is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Pediatrics. 

Dr. Ferrand pursued higher education at the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo, Facultad de Ciencias Medicas, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where he earned his MD degree. He then completed his residency in pediatrics at the prestigious Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in The Bronx, New York. 

Known as a compassionate and dedicated pediatrician, Dr. Ferrand asserts that he is committed to the well-being of infants, children, and adolescents. His responsibilities include physical exams, vaccinations, lab work, and the management of various childhood-related illnesses and he focuses on taking the time to educate both patients and their parents about their conditions.

With more than 20 years in the field, Dr. Ferrand is affiliated with local hospitals including BronxCare Health System in The Bronx and Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Center, New York. Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in the field, the doctor is a member of renowned professional associations, including the International Association of Healthcare Professionals; the American Medical Association; and the American Academy of Pediatrics. He dedicates this in loving memory of his father, Ramon Ferrand, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorialteam@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Hank C. Hill as a Pinnacle Life Member

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Hank C. Hill as a Pinnacle Life Member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Hank C. Hill is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Surgical...

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Gregory J. Budzynski as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Gregory J. Budzynski is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions as an IT...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.