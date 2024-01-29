The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ramon E. Ferrand as a Pinnacle Life Member
29 Jan, 2024, 13:30 ET
BRENTWOOD, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ramon E. Ferrand is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of Pediatrics.
Dr. Ferrand pursued higher education at the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo, Facultad de Ciencias Medicas, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where he earned his MD degree. He then completed his residency in pediatrics at the prestigious Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in The Bronx, New York.
