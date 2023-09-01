The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Randi Leigh Sessoms Lassiter as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for her contributions to the field of Pediatric Surgery

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Randi Leigh Sessoms Lassiter is acknowledged as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for her contributions to the field of Pediatric Surgery.

Dr. Lassiter prepared for her vocation attending the College of William and Mary where she earned a Bachelor's degree. She then attended Duke University and received a Medical Degree; completed a residency at the Medical College of Georgia; and a fellowship at Nicholas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Lassiter currently works at M Health Fairview Pediatric Specialty Clinic Discovery & M Health Fairview Pediatric Specialty Clinic Woodbury where she practices as a pediatric general surgeon who treats children who have an illness, injury or disease that requires surgery. Her clinical interests include congenital gastrointestinal and abdominal disorders; congenital lung lesion; management of solid tumors in infants and children; pediatric trauma; vascular access; pediatric endocrine surgery; and chest wall deformities.

A published author, the doctor maintains professional affiliation with the ACS and APSA. When reflecting on her illustrious career, Dr. Lassiter attributes her success to following her philosophy of giving her patients the highest quality of care without compromise and the support of her mentor, Dr. Robin Hatley. Among the many journals the doctor reads to stay abreast of the latest research, she most enjoys the American Pediatric Surgical Association.

Dr. Lassiter has many highlights in her career and considers becoming board certified in 2023 and finishing her fellowship as her greatest career accomplishment. She would like to dedicate this honor to her dear parents, Kaleta and Randolph Lassiter and thank them for their love and support. Aside from her medical pursuits, the doctor enjoys travel and photography.

