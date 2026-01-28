The Inner Circle acknowledges Rebecca K. Ledwin, PNP-BC as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Rebecca K. Ledwin, PNP-BC is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Pediatric Nursing and Healthcare.

Rebecca K. Ledwin, PNP-BC has built a respected career in pediatric healthcare, recognized for her dedication to nursing excellence, education, and advocacy for children and families. As a pediatric nurse practitioner, she is known for combining clinical expertise with mentorship, education, and compassionate patient centered care.

Rebecca K. Ledwin, PNP-BC

Ms. Ledwin has demonstrated leadership in advancing pediatric health services. Throughout her career she has functioned as a change agent. She was in the first class at the University of Michigan for Parent/Child Nursing. After graduation she received a job offer for a joint appointment at the University of Rochester School of Nursing and Pediatric Continuity Clinic at Strong Memorial Hospital. While there she developed skill in caring for high risk families and children. Children with chronic medical conditions, disabilities, teen parents, NICU babies in addition to normal newborns and children up to age 21. While visiting new mothers on the maternity ward, it was recognized that a program to educate new moms on breastfeeding, infant care and other topics. 1988 she was hired to be part of the first Patient Education Program at Strong Memorial Hospital. Over a span of 10 years a breastfeeding program was established along with classes for Infant Care, Siblings and individualized breastfeeding support.

Rebecca most notably was the site leader and nurse practitioner for the first Elementary School-Based Health Center in Rochester, New York. This initiative expanded access to essential healthcare services for children and strengthened collaboration between schools, families, and medical providers. The motto was: Healthy Bodies + Healthy Minds = Success in School. Through partnership with the Rochester Primary Care Network, the Rochester City School District and Rochester Regional School-Based Health Care Program, the school was renovated to include a brand-new health center. The city recreation center and library were housed within the school. Academic scores increased with a reduction in school absenteeism and mental health crises.

Her professional expertise spans pediatric nursing, advanced practice nursing, education, mentoring, and public speaking. Ms. Ledwin is actively engaged in lecturing and sharing knowledge with peers and future healthcare professionals, reinforcing her commitment to developing the next generation of nurses.

Ms. Ledwin earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati and completed advanced nursing education at the University of Michigan. Rebecca furthered her education obtaining a Women's Health Care post master's certificate. She is Nationally Certified as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and inducted as a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing ( FAAN).

Her professional affiliations include the American Nurses Association, Sigma Theta Tau, a nursing honorary society and the National Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Association (NAPNAP) She has also been involved in initiatives supporting domestic violence awareness and advocacy, reflecting her broader commitment to patient safety and community wellbeing.

Ms. Ledwin's leadership has been recognized through her service as Past President of the Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Association, highlighting her influence and dedication within the nursing profession. She was at the forefront of advocating publicly to save the school nurses in the City School District when they were cut out of the budget. Gathering support from other providers, administrators and concerned citizens, the school nurses were recognized as vital to the care of the students. The program was continued through a different funding stream.

Outside of her professional responsibilities, Ms. Ledwin enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, and volunteering. Looking ahead, she remains committed to continuing her work in support of children and their families while making a lasting and meaningful impact in the nursing field.

