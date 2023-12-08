The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Reginald D. Hughes as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Family Medicine

News provided by

The Inner Circle

08 Dec, 2023, 14:41 ET

LAURELTON, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Reginald D. Hughes, MD, MPH, FAAFP, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Family Medicine.       

Dr. Hughes graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Michigan, working briefly as a chemical engineer and as a high school teacher in Los Angeles before receiving a Medical degree from the University of Alabama, School of Medicine Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine in 1998. He completed a residency in family medicine and a fellowship in family medicine/obstetrics, both completed at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, NY from 1998 to 2001. The doctor also holds an MPH (public health) and a Master's degree in space studies (astronomy) from the American Military University. 

Board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) as a family physician based in New York, Dr. Hughes explained that the ABFM is a non-profit, independent medical association of American physicians who practice in family medicine and its sub-specialties. His hospital affiliations include Jamaica Hospital Medical Center & White Plains Hospital. The doctor explained that Jamaica Hospital Medical Center is a 404-bed hospital and has served the Jamaica, Queens community since 1891. Its mission is to serve patients and community in a way that is second to none. White Plains Hospital, he asserted, is a 292-bed general medical and surgical, non-profit hospital located in White Plains, New York whose primary mission is providing exceptional acute and preventive medical care to all people who live in, work in or visit Westchester County and its surrounding areas.

The doctor noted that family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. The doctor's scope of services include general and urgent care needs such as fevers; sore throat; STD; COVID; and minor surgical procedures.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Dr. Hughes is dedicated to providing the latest advancements in his field and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians; a member of the American Public Health Association; the American Astronomical Society and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians (FAAFP).

A servant in both the medical field, his community, and international projects, Dr. Hughes has worked with Operation Crossroads and participated in several community service projects throughout Africa. He has also founded his own non-profit group, African Cultural Exchange (www.theafricanculturalexchange.org) which focuses on giving Americans short-term experiences in Africa for educational and cultural purposes. The humanitarian notes that the US-based NGO is focused on cross-cultural development in Africa. With more than 20 years of development and medical work experience in sub-Saharan Africa, he is focused on the improvement of the lives of the people of the continent. 

The doctor also serves as a military physician in the US Army Reserve where he recently completed a detainee health care mission at Abu Ghraib Prison Hospital in Iraq. He would like to dedicate this honor to his entire family and thanks them for their support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorialteam@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Yelena Mikhaylova as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Dentistry

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Yelena Mikhaylova as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Dentistry

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Yelena Mikhaylova is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Dentistry....
The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Junior R. King, DPM as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Junior R. King, DPM as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Medical Field.

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Junior R. King, DPM, is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.