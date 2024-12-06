The Inner Circle acknowledges, Rene Bendana as an Inner Circle Lifetime

News provided by

The Inner Circle

Dec 06, 2024, 14:56 ET

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Rene Bendana is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Championing Food Security and Building Global Brands.

Continue Reading
Rene Bendana
Rene Bendana

Rene Bendana, an accomplished leader in the food and beverage industry, is making significant strides in combating food insecurity while building brands that promote healthy consumption. With expertise in manufacturing, distribution, and brokering agreements with national distributors, Mr. Bendana is poised to introduce a new juice brand aimed at revolutionizing the global beverage market.

A graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering (1999), Mr. Bendana has combined his technical acumen with a deep commitment to addressing worldwide food insecurity. As a current executive, his work emphasizes equitable risk-sharing among producers and growers and leveraging technology to enhance food security.

Recognized for his leadership and innovation, Mr. Bendana was featured in Summa Magazine as one of the "Top 30 Leaders in the Region" and honored as an "Ambassador for Free Enterprise" in Honduras. These accolades reflect his dedication to transformative impact and his ability to bring bold ideas to life.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Mr. Bendana is deeply inspired by the memory of his father, Rene Bendana Sr., whom he credits as a guiding influence in his journey. His philosophy of unwavering passion and belief in possibility drives his mission to disrupt the food and beverage purchasing landscape while fostering a healthier, more sustainable future.

Looking ahead, Mr. Bendana is focused on implementing cutting-edge technology to redefine food distribution and ensuring equitable opportunities for growers worldwide.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The Inner Circle acknowledges, Grant A. Waldron as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

The Inner Circle acknowledges, Grant A. Waldron as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Grant A. Waldron is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Leading Strategic...
The Inner Circle acknowledges, Klara N. Brown as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

The Inner Circle acknowledges, Klara N. Brown as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Klara N. Brown is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Beverages

Beverages

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics