The Inner Circle acknowledges Richard L. Van Buskirk, DO as a Distinguished Lifetime Member

Dr. Van Van Buskirk's exceptional expertise lies in Osteopathic Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, where he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal issues. His comprehensive approach integrates the principles of neuroscience and family medicine, resulting in effective and holistic patient care.

Dr. Van Buskirk's educational journey is marked by excellence. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy from Mercer University, followed by advanced studies at Duke University, where he achieved a PhD in Neuroscience and Psychology. His dedication to medicine led him to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, where he earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree.

Dr. Van Buskirk attributes a significant part of his success to his loving wife, Monica, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in his journey to becoming a prominent figure in osteopathic medicine.

Beyond his illustrious medical career, Dr. Van Buskirk enjoys the simple pleasures of life, such as gardening, writing, listening to classical music and jazz, and reading, demonstrating a well-rounded approach to personal fulfillment.

He is board-certified by The American Osteopathic Board of Family Practice (AOFP), a testament to his exceptional qualifications and commitment to maintaining the highest standards of medical practice.

Dr. Robert Dzmura has played a pivotal role as a mentor in Dr. Van Buskirk's career, shaping his path, teaching him how to be a physician in the most complete sense of the word, and contributing to his remarkable achievements in osteopathic medicine.

Dr. Van Buskirk's influence extends to the academic and scientific realms, where he has published numerous medical and scientific articles, contributing valuable insights to the field.

Dr. Van Buskirk is renowned for his significant work in rediscovering and redeveloping the original osteopathic technique, particularly the Still Technique. His dedication to the field is further evident through his 21-year tenure on the Board of Governors of the American Academy of Osteopathy.

His professional philosophy is rooted in the idea of treating each patient as if they are being seen for the first time, emphasizing personalized and compassionate care. His future projections include a continued pursuit of his passion for osteopathic medicine. He remains dedicated to advancing the field and providing the highest quality of care to his patients.

Dr. Richard L. Van Buskirk's extensive experience and unwavering commitment to Osteopathic Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine have solidified his position as a leading figure in the field. His dedication to patient care, mentorship, and contributions to academic literature make him a true innovator in osteopathic medicine.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle