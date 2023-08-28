The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Robert Torrey, Jr. as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Urologic Oncology

News provided by

The Inner Circle

28 Aug, 2023, 22:00 ET

REDLANDS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Robert Torrey, Jr. is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Urologic Oncology.  

Continue Reading
Robert Torrey, MD, FACS
Robert Torrey, MD, FACS

The doctor pursued higher education at Pacific Union College where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He later attended Loma Linda Medical School where he received a Medical Doctor degree in 1971; completed internships at Georgia Baptist Hospital; Grady Hospital; and Washington Children's Hospital; and a residency at Redlands Community Hospital. He capped his scholarship with a Fellowship in Urologic Oncology at Sloan Kettering.

Board-certified by The American Board of Urology, Dr. Torrey is a specialist in diseases with the urinary tract and the male reproductive system. He notes that his areas of focus include the bladder; urethra; kidneys; penis; and prostate. The doctor explained that urology is a surgical specialty and requires knowledge in other areas of expertise, such as gynecology and internal medicine due to the variety of clinical problems that are involved.

When reflecting on his successful career, Dr. Torrey considers teaching at Loma Linda Medical School among the most significant highlights. A leader among his peers, the doctor is the former president of the Cancer Society at Loma Linda and attributes much of his success to having special lifelong relationships with his patients and guidance from his mentors, Robert Torrey Sr., MD, and Will Whitmore, MD.

Looking to the future, Dr. Torrey plans to continue helping his patients, which is what he loves to do. In his spare time, the doctor enjoys playing tennis and guitar. He would like to dedicate this honor to his dear wife, children, and grandchildren, and thanks them for their love and support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Lauren Roles as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the field of Internal Medicine

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Haris Choudry as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for his contributions to the fields of Physiatry and Orthopedics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.