The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Robert Wunsc as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the field of Dentistry

A multi-talented athlete and scholar, Dr. Wunsch was a raised in West Reading where he was a football and track and field standout at Wyomissing Area High School. He pursued higher education at Albright College and continued competing at the collegiate level. The doctor then attended Temple University Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry in 1991 and completed a residency at Community General Hospital from 1991 until 1992.

Offering a caring and relaxing atmosphere for his patients, Dr. Wunsch has worked at Reading Family Dental Center, LLC since 1995 and has practiced in Berks County since 1991. The doctor, along with his team, provides individualized dental solutions for all ages. According to the doctor, Reading Family Dental Center, LLC is a state-of-the-art dental practice providing comprehensive services and extraordinary care to families. Dr. Wunsch said that he and his dental team begin each day in stride to make patients' visits a bright spot in their day, attaining and exceeding expectations.

Dentistry, according to Dr. Wunsch, is also known as dental and oral medicine and is a branch of medicine that consists of the study; diagnosis; prevention; and treatment of diseases; disorders; and conditions of the oral cavity. Dentists like Dr. Wunsch and his team, diagnose and treat dental issues and help patients develop better oral hygiene regimens. They clean teeth, correct bite issues, perform surgeries and extractions, and perform other duties to ensure that the teeth and mouth are healthy.

Dr. Wunsch is an active member of the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) and explained that the AGD is an organization exclusively dedicated to serving the interests and professional needs of the general dentist, providing resources to succeed. He has also been recognized for his excellence in service as the Best in Pennsylvania 2023 by Pennsylvania Magazine.

When contemplating his career, the doctor contributes much of his success to Dr. Halupa and Dr. Pellegrino and their guidance along with his philosophy of taking good care of his patients. Among his many professional accomplishments, he considers opening his own practice as a highlight of his career.

Aside from his professional pursuits, Dr. Wunsch enjoys football, hockey, physical fitness, and reading. He would like to dedicate this honor to his wife, Traci, with whom he is happily married, and their two children, Alyssa and Bradley. He thanks them for their love and support.

