The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ronda Garcia as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for her contributions to the Anesthesiology Field

PONTEVEDRA, Fla., May 17, 2023

Ronda J. Garcia, MD

Dr. Garcia began her educational journey at the University of Louisville where she earned an undergraduate and medical degree, and completed her residency in anesthesiology. Board-certified in anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology (ABA), Dr. Garcia noted that ABA is the certifying body for anesthesiologists and is committed to partnering with physicians to advance lifelong learning and exceptional patient care. She asserts that mission is to advance the highest standards of the practice of anesthesiology.

A medical specialty, anesthesiology is concerned with the total perioperative care of patients before, during, and after surgery. Dr. Garcia explained that anesthesiologists have a vast number of responsibilities that include vigilant monitoring of the patient's vital signs during surgery; managing acute pain; maintaining safety; and most importantly acting, acting as the patient's advocate in the operating room. She credits her mentors, Dr. Steiner, Dr. Heine, and Dr. Barbanova, for her attention to detail and drive for extraordinary patient care.

A leader in the field, Dr. Garcia is the Director of Obstetric Anesthesia at North Florida Anesthesia Consultants in Jacksonville, Florida. She asserts that the North Florida Anesthesia Consultants (NFAC) was founded in 1990 in Jacksonville, Florida with the mission of building a cohesive high-quality anesthesia group to serve St. Vincent's Healthcare. They provide anesthesia for a wide range of cases including complex cardiac cases; neurosurgery; orthopedics; pediatrics; and OB/GYN.

Dedicated to providing the latest advancements in the field, the doctor is associated with ABA, ASA, and FMA. When she is not pursuing excellence in her career, she also supports local and community charities, Dr. Garcia enjoys spending time with her family and exercising.

She dedicates this award to her family: dear husband, Arvelio; children Reece, Sammy, Bruce, and Elena; and thanks them for their love and support.

