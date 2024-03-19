The Inner Circle acknowledges Rose Rosato as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

News provided by

The Inner Circle

19 Mar, 2024, 14:15 ET

MIDLAND PARK, N.J., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Rose Rosato is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to the field of Mental Health Counseling.

Widely respected in the field, Ms. Rosato attended Fairleigh Dickinson University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology; graduated from Seton Hall University with a Master's degree in Counseling Psychology; and completed coursework in the doctoral program at Seton Hall. 

A Licensed Professional Counselor, she has had a well-established practice in Bergen County for 35 years. Ms. Rosato is the owner of Balance and Thrive Counseling and Psychoeducation Center, established in 2011. She provides mental health counseling services with a specialization in various areas including depression, anxiety, and trauma, eating disorders, adolescence, women's issues, life issues, addiction, a gifted population, among others, and is the creator of Thriving Model Workshop TM ️©, ️a 14-week workshop for mental health treatment. She is experienced in individual, group, family and couples' psychotherapy in addition to workshops, lectures, program development and administration.

A testament to her desire to stay abreast of the latest improvements in the field, Ms. Rosato is affiliated with many organizations including the American Counseling Association; New Jersey Counseling Association; National Board of Certified Counselors; Wellness of Bergen County Initiative Partner; Founder and Chairman of the Bergen Health Alliance; National Association of Professional Women; and is a board member of the Helen Rehr Center for Social Work Practice. She is also involved in Lion's Club International; Midland Park; and Ridgewood Chambers of Commerce. 

A recognized leader in the field, Ms. Rosato has received many awards and recognitions including Woman of the Year by the National Association of Professional Women in 2011 and National Registers Women of Distinction Award in the Honors edition in 2022. For more information on Ms. Rosato's services, please visit www.balanceandthrivecounseling.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle acknowledges Jenniffer F. Wilson as a Top Pinnacle Professional

The Inner Circle acknowledges Jenniffer F. Wilson as a Top Pinnacle Professional

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jenniffer F. Wilson is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions as an Esteemed...
The Inner Circle acknowledges Jeffrey S. Yarvis as a Pinnacle Lifetime

The Inner Circle acknowledges Jeffrey S. Yarvis as a Pinnacle Lifetime

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Jeffrey S. Yarvis is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Clinical Social...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics