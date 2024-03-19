The Inner Circle acknowledges Rose Rosato as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

A Licensed Professional Counselor, she has had a well-established practice in Bergen County for 35 years. Ms. Rosato is the owner of Balance and Thrive Counseling and Psychoeducation Center, established in 2011. She provides mental health counseling services with a specialization in various areas including depression, anxiety, and trauma, eating disorders, adolescence, women's issues, life issues, addiction, a gifted population, among others, and is the creator of Thriving Model Workshop TM ️©, ️a 14-week workshop for mental health treatment. She is experienced in individual, group, family and couples' psychotherapy in addition to workshops, lectures, program development and administration.

A testament to her desire to stay abreast of the latest improvements in the field, Ms. Rosato is affiliated with many organizations including the American Counseling Association; New Jersey Counseling Association; National Board of Certified Counselors; Wellness of Bergen County Initiative Partner; Founder and Chairman of the Bergen Health Alliance; National Association of Professional Women; and is a board member of the Helen Rehr Center for Social Work Practice. She is also involved in Lion's Club International; Midland Park; and Ridgewood Chambers of Commerce.

A recognized leader in the field, Ms. Rosato has received many awards and recognitions including Woman of the Year by the National Association of Professional Women in 2011 and National Registers Women of Distinction Award in the Honors edition in 2022. For more information on Ms. Rosato's services, please visit www.balanceandthrivecounseling.com.

