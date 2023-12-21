The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ryon Hennessy, MD, FAAOS as a Distinguished Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Field of Orthopedic Surgery

ELMHURST, Ill., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ryon Hennessy, MD, FAAOS is acknowledged as a Distinguished Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Field of Orthopedic Surgery.

Dr. Hennessy pursued higher education at Northwestern University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. He completed a Medical Doctor degree; orthopedic surgery residency; and spinal surgery fellowship at Rush University (Rush Medical College) in Chicago.

A board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Hennessy specializes in knee replacements and fractures and serves patients with issues with bones; ligaments; muscles; joints; nerves; and tendons. He asserts that he is known for taking time with each and every patient, putting their needs first.

With more than 32 years of experience in the field, Dr. Hennessy works in a group practice focused on the treatment and rehabilitation of injuries; diseases; and disorders of the body's musculoskeletal system. As an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Hennessy explained that he tends to bones; ligaments; muscles; joints; nerves; and tendons and can specialize in certain areas like the hand; spine; hip; foot and ankle; shoulder and elbow; or the knee.

A dedicated healthcare professional, Dr. Hennessy is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and a member of the Foundation Board at Elmhurst Hospital. Aside from his professional pursuits, he is an avid outdoorsman and belongs to several hunting organizations. He would like to dedicate this honor to his father, Mr. Michael Hennessy, and thank him for all his support.

For more information about Dr. Hennessy and his practice, please visit his website at www.eehealth.org/find-a-doctor/h/hennessy-ryon-m/.

