The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Ryon Hennessy, MD, FAAOS as a Distinguished Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Field of Orthopedic Surgery
21 Dec, 2023, 16:17 ET
ELMHURST, Ill., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Ryon Hennessy, MD, FAAOS is acknowledged as a Distinguished Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the Field of Orthopedic Surgery.
Dr. Hennessy pursued higher education at Northwestern University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. He completed a Medical Doctor degree; orthopedic surgery residency; and spinal surgery fellowship at Rush University (Rush Medical College) in Chicago.
