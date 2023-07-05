The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sally A. Campbell as a Pinnacle Platinum Member for her contributions to the field of Air Pollution

TRAVELERS REST, S.C., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sally A. Campbell is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Platinum Member for her contributions to the field of Air Pollution.

Dr. Campbell pursued higher education at Wellesley College in 1964 where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Physical Chemistry. She then completed a Master's degree in Physical Chemistry at Harvard University in 1969 and a Doctor of Philosophy in Atmospheric and Nuclear Chemistry at the University of Maryland in 1977. The doctor entered the field in 1979 as the technical director of atmospheric services with the Martin Marietta Corporation, now Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Martin Marietta Materials. She continued her education by earning a second Master's degree in Management and Organizational Development from the Carey Business School of Johns Hopkins University and also became a qualified environmental consultant through the Institute of Professional Environmental Practice. Recognized for her prestigious education and experience, the doctor established S.A. Campbell Assoc., an environmental consulting firm, in 1986.

As president of S.A. Campbell, Dr. Campbell provides air quality analysis for Industrial sites throughout the United States and helps them solve problems and acquire air mission permits. The doctor is responsible for conducting management training; long-range planning; and goal-setting sessions for organizations of all types and assisting major industrial installations in compliance with federal, state, and local air pollution regulations.

A leader in the field, Dr. Campbell has been a visiting professor at Johns Hopkins University; a professor and toxicologist at Dartmouth College; and a professor at Federal City College where she shared her extensive knowledge of air pollution, rules, regulations, and solutions to future environmentalists. She is dedicated to implementing the latest advancements, recent research, and methods in her field and is a member of the Air & Waste Management Association; the American Physical Society; the American Association for the Advancement of Science; ASTM International; the American Chemical Society; and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

During her illustrious career, Dr. Campbell has also been recognized for many achievements, including being inducted into The Phi Beta Kappa Society and named a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemists. Evident in her extensive work, the doctor strives to achieve the extraordinary accomplishments of her greatest inspirations: her father who was a lawyer; and her grandfather who was a business professor. Seeking to follow their example of civic responsibility, Dr. Campbell is a staunch supporter of her community and recalled that some of her earliest civic work was her time providing organizational development services for social service agencies between 1984 and 1987.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Dr. Campbell is active with her local church on a program regarding social issues and racism, and she hopes to continue to advocate for social change in the coming years.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle