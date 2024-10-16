The Inner Circle acknowledges, Sam Curry as a Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sam Curry is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions as a Leading Cybersecurity Expert and Innovator.

Sam Curry, a distinguished figure in the cybersecurity industry, continues to drive innovation and excellence through his extensive roles and contributions.

Sam Curry

With over three decades of experience, Sam Curry specializes in identity management, cloud security, and cyber risk mitigation. He currently serves as a Fellow at the National Security Institute and holds advisory positions on the boards of Rampart AI, Cybertrust Massachusetts, and the Cybersecurity Coalition. Additionally, he advises companies such as Nandi Security Inc. and ITsavvy. Sam is also a small business owner, running Form Fitness LLC.

Throughout his career, Sam Curry has held pivotal leadership roles, including President of Cybereason Government Inc. and Chief Product and Security Officer of Cybereason Inc. His expertise in advising on business risks and driving innovation in cybersecurity technologies has earned him global recognition.

Academically, Sam Curry holds a diverse educational background. He began with a diploma of collegial studies in pure and applied sciences from John Abbott College, followed by a Bachelor of Science in physics with a minor in linguistics from Mount Allison University. He later earned a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude, in English and philosophy from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. In 2021, he achieved a Master of Science in counterterrorism with honors from Nichols College.

Beyond his professional achievements, Sam Curry is actively involved in civic associations, volunteering with Rotary International, donating to charities, and mentoring students through MassCyberCenter.

Sam Curry's prolific career includes contributions as a Forbes contributor and holder of over 30 active patents. He has received numerous accolades, including the Bison Leadership Award and Academic Excellence Award from Nichols College, a Visionary Award from SC Magazine, and recognition as a Hidden Champion by Cyberjutsu and a Pillar of CERIAS via Purdue.

Sam Curry attributes his success to a blend of technological proficiency and emotional intelligence, emphasizing empathy, attentive listening, and effective communication in his philosophy.

Sam Curry values the unwavering support and inspiration provided by his father, Dr. Simon Curry, throughout his distinguished career in cybersecurity and public service.

Looking ahead, Sam Curry aims to continue his public service and commitment to cybersecurity advancements, anticipating continued growth and success in the field.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle