The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sandra Ann Ham as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions as a Biostatistics Consultant

Sandra Ann Ham

Ms. Ham pursued higher education at Kettering University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. She realized her passion for health sciences and discovered the field of nutritional epidemiology as she was working towards a Master of Science in Nutrition at Cornel University. She noted that this prompted an in-depth study of epidemiological research and modeling methods that would shape the rest of her career. Ms. Ham later completed a Master of Divinity at the University of Chicago Divinity School which reflected a shift in her career and her growing interest in addressing social problems, including public health through the lens of historical culture and faith.

Launching her career in epidemiology with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ms. Ham was a health statistician on the epidemiology and surveillance team in the CDC'S division of nutrition, physical activity, and obesity. According to Ms. Ham, she helped craft official public health records and policy at a national level and included research and information management for a broad range of projects. Among these was her participation in a working group collaboration with the World Health Organization as a part of the Global Burden of Disease 2002.

Ms. Ham is currently a biostatistics consultant and owner of Sandra Ham Consulting serving clients. She worked with Tredegar Film Products as a technology supervisor and plastics process engineer from 1997 to 1999 and briefly working as a data analyst for TRW based out of Atlanta Georgia.

A testament to her expertise, Ms. Ham was a member of the Healthy People 2010 working group and the organization's speaker's bureau as well as serving as lead statistician on the Shephard Award Committee, which recognizes outstanding scientific research. From 2011 to 2019, she explored these issues as an independent scholar, incorporating the work of many other theologians, philosophers, and scientists and served as a senior statistician at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine's Center for Health and Social Sciences. She is a published author and has chapters in "Interactive World Interactive God," released in 2017, and has been the editor of H-Scholar since 2020.

Ms. Ham is associated with the Theology Society/National Coalition of Independent Scholars. She would like to dedicate this honor with special thanks to Paul Mankowski and SJ and Caroline Macera.

