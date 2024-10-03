The Inner Circle acknowledges, Scott Ware as an Inner Circle Lifetime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Scott Ware is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to Transportation, Supply Chain, and Logistics.

Scott Ware, a distinguished figure in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics sectors, continues to lead with excellence through his role at True North Transportation Holdings. With over 42 years of experience, Mr. Ware has developed a profound expertise in network optimization, freight load management, and cost savings strategies.

His experience includes leading large-scale LTL, FTL, specialized, intermodal, and refrigerated operations while holding various senior leadership positions in both corporate and field operations. He has held several key C-Suite positions which includes leading USF Holland as President, during which time the company became the 10th largest LTL carrier in the US. He was later promoted to Chief Network Officer for Yellow Corporation, a $5 billion-dollar conglomerate of 4 major LTL carriers, where he developed and executed the go forward strategy to align operations and technology on one platform. This created cost savings and synergies, which would allow the network integrations to successfully come together and create one operating company.

He is an accomplished leader with change management projects involving the full integration of operational networks that have been well documented throughout his career. He has developed and implemented major operational initiatives and KPI's focused on performance improvement and service enhancements, while re-engineering the freight-flow network throughout. Most recently, he has served on the Advisory Board for Liberty Advisor Group, Chicago, IL, a consulting firm that provides M&A pre/post diligence and value creation, as well as strategic and operational transformational planning.

Scott's guiding philosophy values consistency, fairness, and a deep understanding of trucking and supply chain operations. His career is also influenced by personal values, including his Christian faith and the mentorship he received from his father, a truck driver, which has been a cornerstone of his professional journey.

Looking to the future, Scott Ware aims to secure positions on the Board of Directors for a supply chain company and serve as a corporate advisor, continuing his dedication to excellence and leadership in the industry.

