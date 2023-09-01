The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Shannon Yerkic as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the fields of Education and Health and Wellness

HIALEAH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Shannon Yerkic is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the fields of Education and Health and Wellness.

Mr. Yerkic pursued higher education at Valdosta State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science. He then began working as a healthcare recruiter at Maxim Healthcare Services in Jacksonville, FL from Mar 2006 - Feb 2007 where he managed more than 100 clients and 175 external employees while recruiting and managing healthcare professionals. He later transitioned to a new position in February 2007 serving as Director of Admissions and Career Services at Florida Technical College in Jacksonville, FL where he served until 2008. Among his many successes in that role, he asserts that he developed relationships with hiring managers and recruiters; increased job placement and enrollment rates; and oversaw an internal admissions staff.

Mr. Yerkic moved to LightPoint Consulting & Training in Alpharetta, GA in March of 2008 where he was Vice President of Sales and Marketing until March 2010. In this role, he provided sales and personnel development training to corporations and educational institutions. From December of 2009 to December 2012 he accepted a position as Chief Operating Officer at Dawn Career Institute in Wilmington, DE, growing a startup online division to profitability within a year. Mr. Yerkic's upward momentum continued when he moved to Decatur, GA working as Chief Operating Officer at Laurus Technical Institute where his responsibilities included overseeing three campuses and implementing organizational standard operating procedures.

Continuing his varied career in upper-level management, Mr. Yerkic moved to Miami, FL in September 2014 through August 2016 where he served as Chief Operating Officer at Beauty Schools of America overseeing seven campus locations and three salon locations with revenue earnings of approximately $30 million annually. He was then tapped in August 2016 to work for SSY Consulting and Training as Chief Executive Officer working both domestically and internationally to advise and assist traditional, non-profit, and proprietary Schools, Colleges, and Universities. As CEO, Mr. Yerkic oversaw the creation and customization of performance-based Marketing; Admissions; Financial Aid; Career Services; and Compliance programs to allow his clients to achieve their P&L and/or KPI goals.

The business professional transitioned to his current post in February 2019 as the Chief Executive Officer of the TruMantra Education Group, which he notes includes the Academy of Lymphatic studies (ACOLS) and the Arizona School of Integrative Studies (ASIS). He asserts that he has led the TruMantra Education Group to dramatic growth working extensively in both the international and domestic markets to expand educational access to the students of the Academy of Lymphatic Studies and the Arizona School of Integrative Studies.

With more than 20 years in the field, Mr. Yerkic is considered an expert and has authored numerous published articles including Woman's Journal "Learning Curve," 2011 and Engine Research "Active Communication," 2020. Among the many honors that he has received during his career, he is most proud of being named Top 25 C-Suite Executives in 2022.

Highly sought after for his extraordinary knowledge of executive management, Mr. Yerkic is associated with numerous professional organizations and serves in many capacities on multiple boards including Chair of Strategic Planning Committee at the Commission on Massage Therapy Accreditation in Virginia Beach, VA. When considering his illustrious career, Mr. Yerkic believes his dedication and determination has enabled him to bring success to his teams and himself at his many posts, including the most current at TruMantra Education Group.

For more information on Mr. Yerkic, please visit his website a

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle