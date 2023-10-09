The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sharon E. Oster, MD as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the fields of Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases

News provided by

The Inner Circle

09 Oct, 2023, 15:52 ET

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sharon E. Oster, MD, is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the fields of Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases.            

Dr. Oster began her scholarship at the University of Colorado where she completed a Bachelor of Science degree with honors from The Phi Beta Kappa Society. She followed this accomplishment at East Virginia Medical School where she completed a medical degree in 1980. Recognized as the Resident of the Year award, the doctor completed her residency at the Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center.

The doctor had extensive experience prior to her current position working at Saint Alphonsus Hospital from 1999 to 2006 and then serving as Chief of the Infection Control Committee in Pinole, CA, from 1990 to 1998. She also served with the AIDS clinics in Martinez and Oakland, CA, from 1985 to 1999, and as an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California at Davis from 1985 to 1989.

Considered a leader in her field, Dr. Oster is considered an expert in internal medicine and infectious diseases. She is the owner and a practicing physician at Oster Medical Group in Boise, ID and attributes her success to her talent for connecting with her patients. Dedicated to providing the latest innovations in internal medicine and infectious diseases, Dr. Oster is a member of the American Society for Microbiology (ASM); the American Board of Internal Medicine; and her respective state and county medical associations. A testament to her expertise, the doctor was recognized with America's Best in Medicine Award by the American Health Council in 2019.

In addition to her professional pursuits, Dr. Oster volunteers with the Idaho Historical Society and participates as an accomplished flutist in the Canyon County Flute Orchestra as well as the Mulligan Capital City Band. She also enjoys reading mysteries. Dr. Oster wishes to honor the loving memory of her dear husband, David; her father, Robert; her mother, Caroline; and her grandmother, Ellen Evans. She would also like to acknowledge her daughter, Stephanie, and thank her for her love and support. In the future, Dr. Oster hopes to retire soon.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected] 

SOURCE The Inner Circle

Also from this source

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Youlanda M. Gibbons as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to Leadership and Education

The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Youlanda M. Gibbons as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to Leadership and Education

Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Youlanda M. Gibbons is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for her contributions to Leadership and...
The Inner Circle acknowledges, Jany Martínez-Ward as a Top Pinnacle Attorney for her contributions to the field of Personal Injury Law Firm

The Inner Circle acknowledges, Jany Martínez-Ward as a Top Pinnacle Attorney for her contributions to the field of Personal Injury Law Firm

Mrs. Martínez-Ward pursued higher education at The University of Florida, where she received a scholarship and earned a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.