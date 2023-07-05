The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sharona B. Ross, MD, FACS as a Life Achiever for her contributions to the field of Gastroenterology

TAMPA, Fla., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured as the upcoming cover story in The Inner Circle, Sharona B. Ross, MD, FACS is acknowledged as a Life Achiever for her contributions to the field of Gastroenterology.

Dr. Ross graduated from high school and completed two years of military service in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), which is a mandatory civic duty in her home country. She later pursued a medical degree from the University of George Washington College of Medicine in Washington, DC. and completed a General Surgery residency at the University of South Florida College of Medicine Department of General Surgery in 2006. She was distinguished from her peers when awarded the prestigious HPB/Advanced Gastrointestinal Surgery and Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship at USF/Tampa General Hospital in 2007. The doctor completed her educational journey with an Endoscopic Gastroenterology Fellowship at the Division of Digestive Disorders and Nutrition Department of Medicine, University of South Florida, in 2008.

Highly sought after in her field, Dr. Ross participates in various committees at AdventHealth Tampa to determine the quality of care delivered. She is also the director of the surgical floor at the hospital, where she works with nurses and the surgical teams to optimize the quality of care their surgical patients receive. The doctor notes that she and her team work with various surgical industries to ensure that their patients are treated with the best and safest surgical technologies. Board-certified in advanced foregut and HPB, Dr. Ross is considered an expert in robotic and single-incision laparoscopic operations for conditions of the esophagus, stomach, small bowel, pancreas, gallbladder, and liver.

With more than 20 years in the field, Dr. Ross is a leading expert in Laparo-Endoscopic Single Site (LESS) Surgery and was one of the first surgeons in the United States to offer that option. She is also one of few physicians who offers complex abdominal operations for cancers and trains new surgeons to master minimally invasive complex operations.

An expert in the field, Dr. Ross is a member of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic (SAGES) Robotics Task Force Committee; Co-Chair of the Technology and Value Assessment Committee, Development Committee, Oncology Committee, and HPB Committee; is the Treasurer-Elect for the Society of Laparo-endoscopic & Robotic Surgeons (SLS); and is on the Board of Directors. She is also chair of the Technology, Innovation & Surgical Standardization SIG Committee; a member of the GERD SIG Committee; Women in MIS SIG Committee; the RVS Update Committee; holds the Chair of the Florida Chapter of Women in Surgery; and is a member of the Executive Video-Based Education Committee; the Florida Council Committee; and the Executive Video Committee of the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

Dedicated to providing the latest innovations in the field, Dr. Ross is a distinguished member of the Surgical Innovations Committee of the Americas Hepato Pancreato-Biliary Association (AHPBA); the HPB Program Committee; the Research Committee; and the Fellowship Council of the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT). She is the second vice president of the Southeastern Surgical Congress (SESC) and a member of the Council and Executive Committee where she is the President-Elect for SRS 2025.

Aside from her professional clinical pursuits, Dr. Ross is also a reviewer on the editorial boards of the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology Research; Journal of Gastrointestinal; ISRN Minimally Invasive Surgery; Surgical Endoscopy; Journal of the Society Of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons; Annals Of Surgery; Artificial Intelligence Surgery; The American Surgeon; and Annals of Surgical Oncology. The doctor asserts that she is regarded as a dynamic speaker and has been a moderator, presenter, and keynote speaker at more than 155 national and international events. She has contributed to 155 peer-reviewed publications; 55 news articles; 21 TV news reports; and has more than 200 oral presentations and 165 operative video presentations.

The doctor is meritoriously named a Patient Preferred Surgeon Representing the State of Florida for 2020-2023 and notes that her love for taking care of people has played a significant role in her career success by consistently embracing new surgical technology and innovation that help improve the quality of care she delivers to her patients.

In her spare time, the doctor enjoys spending time with family; skeet shooting; horseback riding; her dog, Roger, a Rhodesian Ridgeback; and playing golf. Dr. Ross wishes to acknowledge the support of her mentor, Dr. Alexander Rosemurgy, and thanks her dear children, who are her inspirations: Eran, Nicole, Stephanie, and Justin.

