The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Shelly R. Swalley as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Nursing Education

ANTLERS, Okla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Shelly R. Swalley is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Life Member for her contributions to the field of Nursing Education. 

Ms. Swalley pursued higher education at Oklahoma Baptist University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1989. She then attended The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center where she attained a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration in 1995.

Ms. Swalley is a specialist in gerontology and currently serves as the director of practical nursing for Kiamichi Tech where she oversees the company's practical nursing programs with a focus on training future licensed practical nurses. Under her tutelage, the program has had consistently high NCLEX-PN pass rates exceeding 95% annually.

With more than 30 years in the field, the nurse is an active member of the Oklahoma Nurses Association and holds a registered nurse license from the Oklahoma Board of Nursing. She is also a certified school nurse standard teaching certificate from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and a national career readiness certification from ACT, obtained in 2013.

Ms. Swalley has received numerous accolades during her illustrious career, including a Recognition of Service Award for 20 years of service with Kiamichi Tech; an Outstanding Educator of the Year for Health Careers Education by the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technical Education in both 2010 and 2013. She is most proud, however, of the high pass rates on the NCLEX-PN exam and recognition of the Kiamichi Tech nursing program as the Best LPN Program in Oklahoma from 2017 to 2022.

Ms. Swalley notes that her extraordinary success is due to her dedication to fulfilling her philosophy that centers around setting high standards for quality instruction, ethics, and integrity in nursing education. She asserts that she is dedicated to helping students overcome obstacles and reach their goals in the healthcare field, with a strong belief in maintaining the honored profession of nursing.

When considering the future, Ms. Swalley plans to continue growth and success in her role as the director of practical nursing with the goal to reduce the workload of instructors while expanding the number of programs and students in the nursing programs she oversees, contributing to the development of more skilled licensed practical nurses.

