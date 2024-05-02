The Inner Circle Acknowledges Sunil H. Patel, DO, FASN as a VIP 2024 in the field of Medicine

Dr. Sunil H. Patel, DO, FASN, a distinguished nephrologist and fervent advocate for holistic kidney care, has been making a profound impact on the field of medicine, specifically nephrology. As the Medical Director of Advanced Medical and Kidney Institute in Apple Valley, California, Dr. Patel's commitment to compassionate patient care and preventive medicine sets him apart as a leading figure in the medical community.

Dr. Patel brings a wealth of expertise to the table, specializing in acute and chronic kidney diseases, as well as general adult medicine. He is guided by the profound philosophy of the Dalai Lama, emphasizing the essential nature of love and compassion in healthcare. This holistic and integrative approach to patient care is the cornerstone of his medical practice.

With a focus on conditions such as acute kidney injuries, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, Dr. Patel aims to provide comprehensive kidney care that enhances the quality of life for his patients. He is a dedicated proponent of preventive care, offering valuable resources to help patients reduce their risk factors for chronic diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases, and vascular disorders.

Beyond his exceptional medical career, Dr. Patel is a proud family man. He expresses deep gratitude to his wife, Jitixa, and their children, Sohan, Soham, and Sonam, who have been unwavering sources of love and support throughout his journey.

Dr. Patel's educational journey reflects his commitment to excellence. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree from the prestigious Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. Following this, he completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Dr. Patel furthered his specialization by undertaking a fellowship in nephrology and hypertension at Kansas University Medical Center in Kansas City.

Recognized as a Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology (FASN), Dr. Patel holds board certifications in internal medicine and nephrology from the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is an active member of esteemed professional organizations, including the American College of Physicians, the California Medical Society, and the Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons of California.

In addition to his role as the Medical Director of Advanced Medical and Kidney Institute, Dr. Patel has served as the Utilization Director at St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley. He is an accomplished researcher and author, having contributed numerous articles and presentations to national symposiums and annual meetings. Dr. Patel also plays a vital role on the advisory boards of several major pharmaceutical companies.

Nephrology, the branch of medicine that focuses on kidney function and kidney disease, has found a dedicated champion in Dr. Patel. His commitment to kidney health, compassionate patient care, and the advancement of medical knowledge exemplifies his leadership in the field.

